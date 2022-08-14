How many plastic surgeries has Scarlett Johansson had?

One of the most beautiful faces and bodies in show business in Hollywood is Scarlett Johansson. The 37-year-old woman has stood out for her incredible talent in the world of film and television, but also in the world of modeling for the beautiful features that characterize her.

However, the beauty of Scarlett Johansson is not entirely natural, since the beautiful American has given in

or to the charms of plastic surgery on more than two occasions, in fact, according to some media, Scarlett has undergone four cosmetic operations in her life.

Thanks to the fact that Scarlett’s artistic career began before she was 10 years old, photos that have marked a before and after in the life of the Black Widow interpreter can be found on social networks and the Internet. Here we break down what are the plastic surgeries that Scarlett Johansson has undergone.

Nose surgery

According to Internet watchers who closely follow the lives of celebrities, In the year 2018 Scarlett Johansson underwent a nose job. If you compare his previous photos with the current ones, you can see the slight alterations in his nose, mainly focused on the shape of it, which is much narrower and thinner than before.

breast implants

Another of the noticeable changes in the physique of the Black Widow performer, considering that the media witnessed its development, it was a breast augmentation. In the before photos, Scarlett has a modest chest, but in the after photo, her new size cannot be hidden from her girls.

breast reduction

Despite the fact that she looked beautiful and had conquered millions of followers for her new physique, Scarlett finally reduced the size of her breasts. In other words, she silica gel breast implants removed. The reason for this reduction has not yet been revealed, but she still looks amazing.

Scarlett was apparently unhappy with her oversized implants, and it is said that some of the reasons she decided to have the implants removed were back pain, her breast implants leaking or shifting, or have experienced excessive scar tissue that has resulted in hard breasts.

lip augmentation

Plastic surgery rumors also involve the scarlett johansson lip augmentation, lip fillers or lip injections. However, if she looks at Scarlett’s photos of her when she was sixteen, she can see that her lip shape is quite similar to her current one.