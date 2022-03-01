How many points does Michel Leaño need to continue in Chivas?

The annoyance due to the negative results is beginning to wreak havoc on the red and white leadership that will continue to bet on the current project, but it depends on its next results

The impatience due to lack of good results is not exclusive to the hobby, but it is also appearing in the high command of Chivas. Although the board gave, for the umpteenth time, the vote of confidence to the coaching staff led by Marcelo Michel Leaño, the annoyance with the situation is increasingly evident.

A source assured Flock Passion that THERE IS NO ULTIMATUM for the current coach of Guadalajara; however, the performance of the team and above all the results will be responsible for defining its future in the short term.

Although in the fold yes they are upset by the arbitration decisions that have gone against the rojiblancosThey are aware that they should not hide behind that and that the team should have sentenced the matches against León and Puebla, so a substantial change is expected for this double date.

Aware that the commitments of this double shift they are rivals who are in the lower part of the table In general, the board trusts that the team will get at least four points from their visit to San Luis and the duel at home against Santos, so it will depend on whether the speech of absolute support for Michel Leaño will be maintained or if they start to explore other options.

Why do people ask for the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño?

The Guadalajara coach has not been able to find regularity throughout Clausura 2022, since he only accumulates 7 points out of a possible 21, where he has only won two games, tied one and lost four, pcausing the despair of the followers of the Flock.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!