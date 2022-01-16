how many Pokemon are there exactly?

With the planned release as an exclusive Nintendo Switch for January 28, 2022, players have begun to look forward to finally exploring Hisui, the huge region that will be the backdrop for the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But we already know how many monsters can be captured inside the registered work Game Freak?

At the moment, in the absence of official data, the exact number of Pokémon in the game is unknown. The only certainties derive in fact from the promotional material disclosed so far, with images and trailers that have shown about a hundred different specimens, some of which were created specifically for this new experience. Among the new entries it is worth mentioning Pokémon such as Wyrdeer or Basculegion, which if ridden will allow you to sift through every biome that makes up Hisui. In this regard, here are the settings present in Arceus Pokémon Legends.

In conclusion, speaking by hypothesis and knowing that Hisui is none other than the ancient Sinnoh, we might expect a prevalence of Pokémon belonging to the fourth generation, but it will be necessary to wait another time before any confirmations or denials. Until then, to pass the wait, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can find an in-depth analysis of the most recent gameplay video of Arceus Pokémon Legends.