How many post credits scenes does Dr Strange 2 have?

The premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is here and with it one of the doubts that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe usually have has been resolved: How many post credits scenes does the movie have? And then we’ll tell you spoiler free answer.

As is already a tradition of the films of the creators of the comics, the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch will not end when the credits appear, since They have saved us additional scenes linked to the UCM.

How many ending scenes does Doctor Strange 2 have?

According to Comicbook, once the credits begin to roll for the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel will delight us with two additional scenes of which we will not reveal its plot, although there are already rumors about it.

How long is Doctor Strange 2?

The 28th MCU moviedirected by Sam Raimi, has a duration of 2 hours and 6 minutesso you must be prepared to enjoy this plot from start to finish.

When will Doctor Strange 2 be available on Disney Plus?

Although Disney has not given an exact date for the arrival of this film on its streaming platform, in 2021 the company established a deadline of 45 days of exclusivity in theaters to his films.

Everything seems to indicate that this period will continue, so the film could be available on Disney Plus from June 20 of this year, although we will have to be aware of official information.