How many pounds of pressure do you have to adjust your tires in very high places

The air pressure in your car tires It is something that we must take care of so that it is always at the indicated level. Most of us know that with use and time the pressure can drop and this affects your tires and fuel efficiency.

However, the air pressure in your car not only changes because the air escapes, it can also be altered by the high temperatures of summer and the altitude above sea level where you are.

If you travel by road from a low altitude to a very high altitude,tire pressure can increase two or three pounds of pressure due to elevation change.

How much does altitude affect tire pressure?

If you drive up to 5,000 feet above sea level, you can expect your tire pressure to go up 2-3 pounds of pressure (psi). Similarly, if you go down 5,000 feet, your tire pressure will drop about 2-3 psi until you readjust it.

Why does tire pressure change?

At sea level, the air around you is pressurized to 14.7 psi by the atmosphere above it. But at 5,000 feet above sea level, there’s less atmosphere compressing the air around you. Therefore, the air is pressurized at 12.2 psi.

Another way to explain this change is that your tire was 30 psi above ambient atmospheric pressure. But the same tire is 32 or 33 psi above ambient atmospheric air pressure at a higher altitude.

Should you adjust tire pressure before driving at a different elevation?

Normally it is not necessary to adjust the tire pressure to a different psi before a road trip. This is because even climbing or descending 5,000 feet will only change the pressure by 2 or 3 pounds.

That said, you should always check and adjust your tire pressure when it’s cold, as warm tires won’t give you a correct reading.

