How many private places are there in the MIR 2023?

MIR applicants.

Pediatrics is the medical specialty that offers the most vacancies in the Private sanity. According to the document to which you have had exclusive access Medical Writingin the MIR call and the rest of the degrees that make up the Specialized Health Training (FSE) for 2023the private will offer a total of 332 places out of a total of 368 that it has accredited.

Last Tuesday the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities discussed the aforementioned document in the Human Resources Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS), where the places are distributed by specialties and by regions. In the specific case of private healthcare, an in-depth breakdown has also been made for these awards and it should be noted that of the total 332 seats that are offered, most are concentrated in Pediatrics and Specific Areasin which 26 positions of the 27 accredited are offered.

Behind are the specialties of Mental Health Nursingwhich offers all the accredited places, that is, 23; Psychiatry, with 22 versus 24; Y Clinical psychologywhich also wants to cover all available vacancies, which amount to 20 places.

Between 10 and 20 seats are Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (13), Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (17); Obstetrics and Gynecology Nursing (17); Pediatric Nursing (19); Internal Medicine (19); Obstetrics and Gynecology (16); Ophthalmology (12) and Radiodiagnosis (10). All of them have completed the accredited places or barely exceed three places without offering.

With everything, there are specialties in which there is no place to fill, as is the case of Cardiovascular Surgery, Family and Community Nursing; Family and Community Medicine; Legal and Forensic Medicine and Preventive Medicine and Public Health. Meanwhile, the specialty of Clinical Pharmacology It does not have any places offered despite the fact that there are two accredited. However, this is the only case of its kind.



Distribution of the rest of specialties

On the other hand, the following specialties do not reach the five places: Allergology (4); Clinical Analysis (1); Pathological Anatomy (4); Angiology and Vascular Surgery (1); Clinical Biochemistry (2); Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (1); Pediatric Surgery (2); Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (1); Thoracic Surgery (1); Endocrinology and Nutrition (3); Occupational Nursing (1); Geriatrics (3) and Immunology (2).

They are also within this group Occupational Medicine (1); Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (3); Intensive Medicine (2); Nuclear Medicine (2); Microbiology and Parasitology (2); Pneumology (4); Neurosurgery (2); Clinical Neurophysiology (1); Radiation Oncology (3); Otorhinolaryngology (2); Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (1); Radiopharmacy (1); Hospital Radiophysics (2) and Rheumatology (two). But as in the previous cases, the unfilled accredited places do not exceed three vacancies.

In the remaining range, that is, between the five and ten seats are: Digestive Apparatus (5); Cardiology (5); Medical-surgical and Venereal Dermatology (6); Geriatric Nursing (5); Hospital pharmacy (5); Hematology and Hemotherapy (5); Nephrology (5); Neurology (5) and Urology (7).

At a general level, the offer for the MIR call and other FSE degrees for next year finally amounts to 11,171 seatsthanks to the expansion of the offer of accredited places in Andalusia, Galicia, Aragon, Principality of Asturias, Valencian Community and Castilla y León.