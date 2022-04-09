Entertainment

How many siblings did Ron Weasley have in total in Harry Potter?

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Ronald Bilius Weasley, better known as Ron WeasleyHe is one of the main characters in the saga. Harry Potter. One of his greatest features is his red hair, but he is also popular at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for having several brothers.

The first appearance of this character was in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (1997) and in the book he is described as a tall, thin red-haired boy with large hands and feet, a freckled face, blue eyes, and a long nose. Throughout all the films he was played by the English actor Rupert Grint.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“Dwarf self-conscious”: Alfredo Adame launches again against Omar Chaparro

6 mins ago

Jessica Alba will star in the adaptation of “Confessions on the 7:45”

8 mins ago

the stat that proves that Mbappé and Messi are getting along better and better on the pitch

10 mins ago

Shakira: the small house in Barranquilla where the singer grew up | Celebs from Colombia nnda nnlt | FAME

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button