How many siblings did Ron Weasley have in total in Harry Potter?

Ronald Bilius Weasley, better known as Ron WeasleyHe is one of the main characters in the saga. Harry Potter. One of his greatest features is his red hair, but he is also popular at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for having several brothers.

The first appearance of this character was in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (1997) and in the book he is described as a tall, thin red-haired boy with large hands and feet, a freckled face, blue eyes, and a long nose. Throughout all the films he was played by the English actor Rupert Grint.

Ron Weasley Y Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) meet on platform 9 and 3/4 when the protagonist wants to take the train to get to Hogwarts and there Molly Weasley explains how to do it. Later, they both sit together in the same carriage and Hermione Granger enters (Emma Watson), who they become friends with over time.

What is the Weasly family made up of?

Arthur Weasley is the father of Weasleya family of wizards who are considered “blood traitors” by Death Eaters for their interest in the Muggle world (humans without magic) and is married to mollywith whom do you have seven children in total. Mr Weasley first appears in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secretswhen Harry he stays with his family for the summer before his second year at Hogwarts begins.

The eldest child of the marriage is Williamwho works for the bank of wizards in Egypt, and then follows Charlie who breeds dragons in Romania and Percy. Soon after they were born twins fred and georgefamous for playing pranks on the rest of the students and even end up opening a place called Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

the saga of Harry Potter places to Ron in his school years, as Ginnythe smallest of the Weasley, who later becomes the captain of the Holyhead Harpies Quidditch team. The little redhead is in love with Harry Potter since she met him although her love arises much later.

The weasley brothers they are poor, they acquire second-hand things which causes the Malfoys’ ridicule. However, they are known in history for being honest, loyal and great friends, especially in the most difficult moments of life. Harry Potter.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!