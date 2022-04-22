How many sit-ups to do a day for a flat stomach?

A question that many personal trainers immediately hear is: “Can I get six pack abs too? ». Usually, they say, “Maybe, but it will take a lot of work.” “How many abs a day?”, So the dialogue could continue, but the answer to this question could be disappointing.

Because as always it’s not a question of amountbut of quality of the work done. And to accompany the training to a healthy lifestyle and suitable for the result.

Because there is only one problem: most people tend to store the fat around the waistlinein the belly area, you want to hereditary genetic causesbut also for aPower supply “Abundant and poorly controlled”.

The truth is that we all have the famous “six pack “, or those squares that appear on the abdomen and which correspond to the abdominal muscles. But beware: they are not “created”, they already exist. They have to be done simply re-emerge from the adipose layer that covers them.

This means what to do only abdominal exercises it will prove to be a strategy ineffective to reach the six pack goal, although the fact remains that physical activity in this sense, even daily, is necessary to achieve a core loudnecessary to support the whole body and also a good body – mind balance.

That said, the only way to get a six pack is reduce body fat. This operation is based on genes, age, sex and other factors over which we have little control: if you have ever lost weight, you may have noticed for example that some people lose their face first, others their hips, others still their abdomen. …

To lose weight, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. The advice is always to consult a dieticianwho can tailor a diet based on the habits or preferences of the customer.

In principle, i criteria to follow to lose weight and reshape the body are:

follow a cardio workout , which helps burn calories and generate that deficit necessary for weight loss. For best results, incorporate more interval training into your sports routine.

, which helps burn calories and generate that deficit necessary for weight loss. For best results, incorporate more interval training into your sports routine. follow a strength training , such as weight lifting. Muscles are metabolically active, which means that even after training you will continue to burn calories throughout the day.

, such as weight lifting. Muscles are metabolically active, which means that even after training you will continue to burn calories throughout the day. to follow a healthy, low-calorie dietperhaps the most important aspect of losing weight systematically and permanently.

This does not mean that ab exercises are of no use. Strong abs support the spine and protect the back. However, it is good to keep in mind that abdominal exercises are only part of a more complete program when it comes to getting a six-pack.

Anyway, here are the most common abdominal exercises, easily replicable at home, even every day. Keep scrolling through the article.

