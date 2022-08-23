How many soft drinks can we drink a week without damaging our health too much?

To follow a healthy diet it is just as important to pay attention to what we eat as what we drink. In addition to alcohol, there are other options that nutritionists advise against due to the large number of calories and sugars they contain, but that a good part of the population often drinks almost without realizing it. We are talking about sugary drinks, among which we find fruit juices, energy and sports drinks, cold teas and soft drinks, whose consumption in our country is not negligible.

According to data from Statista, in 2021 Spaniards drank 96 liters per capita of this type of beverage and Spain took ninth place in the ranking of the countries with the highest consumption. It sounds like a lot, but reaching these amounts is easier than it seems. “The expressions ‘from time to time’, ‘a day is a day’ or ‘sporadically’ can hide an intake of 2 and 3 times a week, which means a total of 8 to 12 intakes per month. If we count annually, it goes up to a count of approximately 100/150 soft drinks”, recalls Carlos Casabona, pediatrician and co-author with Julio Basulto of the book drink without thirst (Planet). Therein lies the problem, he warns “because numerous studies have observed that routine consumption of these drinks translates into a greater risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other chronic pathologies.”

In part, this is explained because in addition to being very caloric, these soft drinks have liquid calories that do not provide the same feeling of satiety as those from solid foods. That means that a person may have ingested close to 300 kcal. after drinking two cans of cola or orangeade, but still feeling hungry. “When an orange with all its fiber enters the stomach, it occupies a volume that distends the gastric walls, in which there are pressure receptors that send signals to the brain telling it clearly: I am getting full,” explains Casabona. But that does not happen with liquids, which by not taking up space and passing quickly through the stomach, neither satisfy us nor take away our hunger, so we will continue eating and drinking.

As if that were not enough, every time we drink a sugary drink we are consuming a huge amount of sugar. To make the population aware of this, Harvard University has created the guide How Sweet Is It?, which graphically and simply shows the amount of sugar in each type of soft drink: based on the fact that a teaspoon of coffee can contain 4.2 grams of sugar, it illustrates with tablespoons how much sugar is present in 330 ml of each drink. According to this infographic, a packaged cranberry juice concentrates 12 tablespoons of sugar (50.4 gr.); an orangeade, 11 tablespoons (46.2 gr.); a cola drink, 10 tablespoons (42 gr.); and a light drink, 7 tablespoons (29.4 gr.).

The number of tablespoons of sugar and calories in each sugary drink Harvard University

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the intake of free sugars does not exceed 5-10% of the total energy consumed per day, that is, 25-50 grams. Taking into account that we do not only drink sugar in liquid form, if we drink only one soft drink per day it will be easier for us to go over the recommended amount of sugar.

In addition to the health problems that this can lead to, getting used to very sweet flavors can cause us to eliminate other foods and drinks with a better nutritional profile, but less tasty, from our diet, and that we eat worse. Casabona warns that this problem has a special and sad impact on children, who still do not have a well-educated sense of taste. “The fact that they drink sweetened milk with cocoa for breakfast and juice in the middle of the morning has the consequence that when they have a plate of green beans, broccoli or salad in front of them, they reject it because, obviously, it does not have such a strong flavor.”

‘Light soft drinks’ or ‘sugar-free’, a better alternative?

Those who are not willing to do without these drinks, but fear the consequences that ingesting so many calories and sugar can have on their health, tend to switch to the ‘light’ or ‘sugar-free’ options, which use sweeteners to achieve that sweetness that characterizes them . But are they a better option? Casabona affirms that they can be an alternative for someone who is very “hooked” on sugary drinks, but recommends that in the long run they be eliminated from the usual diet, because recent studies have observed that their consumption can also increase the risk of overweight, obesity and other pathologies.

These sweetened versions can make the consumer believe that they are healthier and that there is no problem in taking them regularly. But the dietitian-nutritionist Daniel Ursúa warns that this is not the case, because for a product to display the term ‘light’ on its label, it only needs to have 30% fewer calories than its original version. “Furthermore, they continue to be very sweet drinks that alter our taste threshold and keep us away from less tasty but healthier foods.” Their caffeine content is also not eliminated, so young children should not consume them.

How many soft drinks can we drink a week?

So, what maximum number of cans of soda can we drink per week without putting our health at risk? “We cannot establish a maximum or a minimum,” says Ursúa, who recommends reducing the consumption of this type of product as much as possible. Along the same lines, Casabona considers that a specific dose of soft drinks per week cannot be recommended, because if we take into account that there are 52 weeks in the year, the total sum is very high.

The drink of choice should be water, which is less tasty, but infinitely healthier. In addition, it helps us hydrate, while soft drinks have the opposite effect. “Sugar changes cellular osmolarity, making us need a greater amount of water to compensate for it, so it ends up dehydrating us,” says Ursúa.

Water is the healthiest drink we can choose Getty Images

If we want to reduce the intake of sugary drinks, but our consumption is very high, the dietitian-nutritionist recommends starting by replacing them with water at meals. “It is a basic step that will also help us to better appreciate the flavor of the food we eat.” Later, we can try to stop taking them at other times of the day, avoiding having them at home and gradually reducing their consumption. Those who are just used to drinking water can exchange soft drinks for tea, sparkling water, tomato juice or flavored water with fruits or aromatic herbs.

To conclude, Carlos Casabona insists that we must pay close attention to what we drink, since there is currently so much supply and drinks that are passed off as healthy without being so that they should be regulated. In Catalonia, five years ago a tax on sugary drinks was approved that levies eight cents per liter on options whose added sugar content is between five and eight grams per 100 milliliters, and if this value is exceeded, with twelve cents per litre. According to a study published this year in the scientific journal BMCa reduction in consumption has been observed in comparison with other Autonomous Communities that do not have a tax of this type.

Work like this shows that applying a tax on sugary drinks works. In fact, for years the World Health Organization has been encouraging governments around the world to pass such mandates in order to help consumers make better choices.