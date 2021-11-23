Many people during the time of the pandemic have not only faced physical problems. In fact, imprisonment, the fear of an uncertain future and the drastic reduction of sociality have also brought to light problems of a psychological nature. For this reason, today we talk about how a simple habit can improve the situation a lot, even for other types of brain-related problems. Here are how many steps you should take per day and how many minutes to train to prevent depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s. So let’s see why some small device of this kind could help us to live much better.

Small steps to build your psychophysical well-being

As we have already seen in other insights, a balanced and balanced lifestyle is one of the simplest and safest ways to guarantee health and well-being for a long time. So let’s talk about proper nutrition and physical activity appropriate to your needs and age. These two actions combined could help prevent many types of diseases. In fact, food could prove to be an excellent ally. For example this is the omega 3 rich nuts that help prevent Alzheimer’s. However, we should not underestimate the movement which, according to some research, could help improve depressive states. In addition to this, you could also get valuable help in curing depression without drugs thanks to this powerful natural ally.

How many steps should be taken per day and how many minutes to train to prevent depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s

But let’s move on to the detail. The Veronesi Foundation reports the benefits of physical exercise in both of these situations. In fact, the Swedish University of Orebro conducted a research dividing two groups of girls with depressive and psychosomatic symptoms. He subjected the first to constant physical exercise, specifically to dance classes, and the second to any type of activity. After eight months it was seen that the first category reported important effects in terms of self-esteem and well-being compared to the second. In this case, not only the movement has benefited, but also the possibility of making new friends and the use of music therapy. So if you want to start feeling better, the suggestion is to start a small activity like walking. To begin with, 1,000 steps are enough, which must then be gradually increased up to a variable number between 8,000 and 10,000.

This little effort could improve mood and mental health, and even cut the odds of getting Alzheimer’s in half. Furthermore, movement is also a way to prevent cognitive decline. In fact, according to what is reported by the ISS, for the over 65s, aerobic activity of medium effort is recommended for 2 and a half hours a week. On the other hand, if you increase energy expenditure, 75 minutes are enough.

