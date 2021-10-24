How many times a day do you eat The Rock? Its Hobbit-style nutrition is beyond belief

How many times a day do you eat The Rock? The Hollywood superstar who goes by the name of Dwayne Johnson talked about his nutrition in a new promotional interview that Vanity Fair, released a few days after the Red Notice trailer.

In the interview Dwayne Johnson finds himself having to answer a wide variety of questions on several personal topics, and many of the questions relate to his diet and fitness. At one point he is asked how many meals he does in a single day and, according to what the actor said, “well, I eat approximately five to six meals a day “. Most of us probably stick to three regular meals a day, probably with some snacks at the most unlikely times, but it looks like Dwayne Johnson has a regular hobbit-style diet.

The most interesting thing, however, is that “approximately”: such an answer suggests that it can happen to him to eat more than six times a day, and if you follow his official page of the social network Instagram you will know that what The Rock calls ‘a meal’ could easily stuff our whole family. After all, those who have tried to get in shape seriously, will know that diet is the key to building muscles: it is not just about what you eat but above all how often you do it, with the aim of increasing muscle mass. And The Rock’s muscle mass has few equals.

