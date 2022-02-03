How many times a week do you have to run to feel good?

According to scientists, it is not necessary to run every day to get health benefits, but …

There are those who run every day and who, on the other hand, do it sporadically. A matter of habits (and laziness). But to get the health benefits, how many times should we run a week, on the road or even on a treadmill? Science tried to answer this question a few years ago …

How many times do you run a week? –

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, it is not necessary to rush every day to protect yourself from the risk of premature death. Just a jog every now and then reduces this risk by about a quarter. It is true that those who run consistently earn several benefits, but to reduce the risk of mortality just run once a week. Good news for those who can’t find time for exercise: running a little is better than nothing anyway.

A run a week to feel good: the study –

Researchers from Australia, Thailand and Finland came to this conclusion after analyzing the results of 14 studies involving 233,149 people whose health was monitored for between 5 and 35 years. When the study data was collected, it was found that any amount of running helped reduce the risk of premature death by 27% (compared to non-runners). And a weekly run was also linked to a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease (30%) and from cancer (23%). “Running, no matter how hard you run, appears to be linked to substantial improvements in health and longevity,” comment the authors of the research. “Even just once a week is better than not running. While running much more often is not necessarily associated with greater benefits in terms of mortality “.

How many minutes to run to feel good? –

According to the researchers running even once a week for less than 50 minutes, and at a pace of less than 8 kilometers per hour appears to have health benefits. And increasing the current “dose” is not always associated with a further reduction in the risk of death from any cause.

Can everyone run? –

The research does not fail to highlight that running is not a physical activity for everyone. Doctors should decide on a case-by-case basis whether to prescribe it, as it may not be suitable for everyone and is linked to a higher risk of injury. On the other hand, although vigorous effort has been linked to sudden death from heart problems, scholars agree that the mortality benefit of running outweighs the risk. While more evidence is needed to determine if there is a limit to how beneficial running is, the study confirms that even a small amount of physical activity can have great health benefits.