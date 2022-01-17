How many times (and how) to sterilize the Ffp2

With the latest anti-Covid decree launched by the Government, the use of the Ffp2 mask has become mandatory on all public transport and to enter cinemas, theaters, stadiums and to participate in almost all activities in the social sphere. “These masks – explained the Istituto Superiore della Sanità – have a ‘high’ filtering power that not only prevents the transmission of viruses and bacteria to nearby people and the environment, but also prevents the wearer from being infected by people. or surrounding environment. It is important, however, – continues the ISS – that they are certified, and therefore bear the ‘CE’ mark on the packaging accompanied by a four-number code that identifies the body that certified the product’s compliance with the European standard ”. Compared, in fact, to the Ffp1 facial filter masks (they are not surgical), the Ffp2 have a filtering capacity of 95% (against 72% of the former), being able to filter even the smallest particles and droplets that circulate in the air. . This is confirmed by a recent study by the German research institute Max Planck, according to which the Ffp2, if worn correctly, reduce the risk of Covid infection to 0.1%.

The Ffp2 masks are available in several types, with or without valve (in the first case, they protect the wearer, in the second they protect both the wearer and the others), disposable (identifiable by the initials NR – not reusable) or reusable (identifiable from letter R). Only in the latter case can they be sanitized and reused again: a practice that is particularly useful in the event of a possible shortage of ddpi, as occurred in the first wave of the pandemic, due to the sudden high demand. But what is the most correct and safe way to sanitize them? And how many times can the Ffp2 be sterilized? To answer these questions were the researchers of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center he was born in MIT with their study published inAmerican Journal of Infection Control.

How to sanitize the Ffp2 masks

The indications regarding the number of possible washes or sanitizations before compromising the filtering capacity of the reusable Ffp2 (R) vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. In reality, the recommendations may also vary according to the context in which they are used, the concentration of the contaminant, the humidity of the environment, the conservation of the product, etc. An Ffp2 mask worn outdoors, for example, can certainly be used longer and for a greater number of times than a mask used in a healthcare facility.

To find a common rule based on scientific evidence, the researchers of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center he was born in MIT they brought Ffp2 to the laboratory, not only as ddpi but also as the object of their study, and tested the effects of the decontamination process that requires the use of vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP). It is a method based on the use of low temperature steam under deep vacuum conditions traditionally used for the sterilization of reusable medical devices in patient care facilities.

“We sought to determine whether repeating the VHP treatment would affect the integrity of the masks, in terms of qualitative and quantitative fit and filtration efficiency,” explained the researchers.

How many times can they be sterilized

The study showed that even after 25 sterilization cycles, the Ffp2 masks remain able to effectively filter the air we breathe, concluding that the decontamination process with vaporized hydrogen peroxide does not affect the performance of the masks. “We did not find statistically significant differences in qualitative and quantitative adaptation or in filtration efficiency” specified the scholars who observed that the filtering capacity remained at 95% even after 25 treatment cycles. “Vaporized hydrogen peroxide – underlined the researchers – is an effective option and could help address shortages in future epidemics”.

The sterilization process is only available in hospitals and chemical laboratories

The process, however, requires specialized vaporization sterilization chambers which, outside of hospital and laboratory settings, are clearly not available to most people. “Therefore – observed the main author of the study, the Dr. Christina Yen -, it is now important to find ways to scale and translate this disinfection capacity into other contexts, as well as in health facilities with limited resources. These could benefit as much, or perhaps more than other contexts, from this type of treatment of devices to face future pandemic scenarios “.

Surgical mask, Ffp2 and Ffp3: what differences

Surgical masks have filtering capacity towards the outside (the protection at the outlet is around 90%), but they do not fully protect the wearer from any particles entering them (the protection at the entrance is around 20%). Furthermore, these masks protect against pathogens, carried by aerosol droplets, with dimensions between 0.7 and 1.2 microns, but not from viruses with smaller dimensions. Coronaviruses, in particular, range in size from 0.08 to 0.16 microns. So, if you are positive for Covid and wear a surgical mask, others are protected from infection, if you wear a surgical mask and come into contact with a positive who does not wear it, the level of protection is lower. .

The Ffp2 masks (without valve) are masks with high prevention both for the wearer and for those around us. Thanks to their structure, they reduce the risk of being infected and infecting them to a minimum. They are, in fact, made up of several layers of fabrics: an internal layer that maintains a stable level of humidity in the mask; the first intermediate layer that filters the smallest dust particles and holds them electrostatically; the second intermediate layer which contains a polypropylene filter capable of trapping even the smallest particles suspended in the air; and, finally, an external layer that insulates the mask externally and protects from large particles. Furthermore, having a better adherence to the face, the Ffp2 do not allow the aerosol to escape, provided, however, that it is worn correctly. Contrary to the Ffp2 without valve, those with the valve protect only the wearer but not those around them, due to the valve that allows hot air to escape and avoids condensation for greater comfort.

The Ffp3 masks (without valve) are structured like the Ffp2, therefore with an overlap of different layers of fabric, but their filtering power is even higher: it is about 98%.

When can they be reused

All types of non-reusable masks are disposable, so they should be worn only once and then thrown away. In particular: