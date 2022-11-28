How many times can you enter the United States with a tourist visa?

The tourist visa is the most frequent and achievable option to enter the United States. But, if you have this option, it is important to take into account the permanence allowed and the frequency of trips.

On the first point, Quiroga Law Office, a legal study specialized in immigration matters, details that theThe B2 tourist visa establishes a maximum stay of six months.

The tourist visa for the United States does not allow work Photo Shutterstock.

If the person leaves the country before that term or on time, they will be in a situation according to the law.

Extend your stay in the USA

On the other hand, the extension of the permanence will cause an irregular situation, which it can lead to deportation or the refusal of a new entry request.

Another case that will draw the attention of the authorities, explains the site of the Quiroga study, is when a person leaves the United States and returns immediately or makes frequent trips with the tourist option.







The person who remains without a visa in the United States may be deported Foto Shutterstock.

In this case, says the same site, there is no explicit rule on the recommended time outside the United States. The situation will be evaluated in each case.

However, there are some guidelines that should be followed. Between them:

– Respect the purpose of the visa. In the case of the tourist visa, it is only allowed to vacation.

– Avoid very frequent trips or very long stays.

– Be guided by the maximum authorized date of stay and not by the expiration of the tourist visa. Since the second option will lead to an illegal situation.

– If the intention is to extend the stay, a visa extension must be requested.

What happens when you extend the stay

The information on the Quiroga Law Office site indicates that by extending the stay for more than 180 days, the person can be deported. It is also possible that the prohibition to return to this country will be determined in a certain period established by the migration office.

