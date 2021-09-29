how many times has 007 really been in love? The love stories of the saga

During his long film career, James Bond has made a reputation for himself as a staunch womanizer and insatiable lover, to the point that his achievements are known around the world as Bond-Girl: but how many times has 007 really been in love?

As you know, bond-girls are a fundamental feature of the James Bond film series, and generally in every new film 007 meets (and often manages to seduce) more than one: sometimes the Bond-Girls prove invaluable allies, others times fearsome opponents, but sometimes they even managed to melt James Bond’s heart of ice and, yes, make him fall in love. It has rarely happened over the course of the long-running film franchise, and Daniel Craig is the 007 who has succumbed most to Cupid: his James Bond in fact fell in love for Vesper Lynd’s first time, the Bond-Girl played by Eva Green in Casino Royale, and a second time he fell in love with the Madeleine Swann by Lea Seydoux in SPECTER. Among other things, the one with Madeline is Bond’s only love-story to make it to the end credits, given that in the finale of the 2015 film 007 and the woman whiz off through the streets of London together aboard the Aston Martin of the ‘Secret Agent.

James Bond’s first great love, however, was Teresa Di Vincenzo, the Bond-Girl played by the late Diane Rigg in 007 At the Secret Service of Sua Majesty: she is even the only woman James Bond has married (and in fact she is also known by the name of Teresa Bond) and the first to have made 007 cry (played by George Lazenby), who hugs her in the moving finale of the film when Teresa is killed by Blofeld. As for Pierce Brosnan, instead, in Tomorrow never dies it is understood that his 007 had an important love affair with the Bond-Girl Paris Carver, played by Teri Hatcher. Turning to novels, the list could be extended by at least one name: in fact seasoned fans will also remember Kissy Suzuki, who had a son by Bond but she died of ovarian cancer years after her relationship with the agent. Kissy appeared in theaters in You only live twice, played by Mie Hama, but her story is drastically different from the one told in the novel of the same name, it does not steal the protagonist’s heart or get pregnant.

Recall that Lea Seydoux will be revised in No Time To Die: this will do Madeleine Swann is the second Bond-Girl to return in a second film; the first was Bond-Girl Sylvia Trench, played by Eunice Gayson in Licence to kill (the first film in the saga with Sean Connery) e From Russia with love (the second film in the saga), which however failed to make 007 fall in love.