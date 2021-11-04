How many times has Tom Cruise been married? You won’t believe it

American actor Tom Cruise is one of the pearls of Hollywood. In his private life he has been married several times. Let’s see with whom.

Tom Cruise is one of the main actors of the last few years. Movie lovers recognize hers work and its talent. The American actor certainly took an active part in continuing the history of the seventh art. Many of his films are authentic masterpieces that bring him to the elite of cinema history.

The actor was not only fundamental as an actor but also as a producer. This thing must not be strange. Most often, the actors actively participate in the production. Especially if these have a strong impact on the entire project. Inevitable that, with his huge career, he won many prizes. As proof of the enormous work done in recent years.

When we talk about such an important protagonist of cultural and artistic history, it is inevitable that the private life is put under the spotlight. Tom Cruise is married 3 times. Let’s find out together with whom.

That’s who Tom Cruise got married to

When there is so much worldwide recognition it is very difficult to separate public and private. The American actor got married for the first time on May 9, 1987 to the actress Mimi Rogers. You follower of Scientology. She was probably the one who brought Cruise to this belief. The two divorced in 1990.

Shortly before, on the set of “Days of thunder” he met Nicole Kidman. After a brief engagement they decided to get married on December 24, 1990. A marriage that lasted about 10 years and ended in August 2001. Among the many rumors that spread about the breakup, one spoke of religious issues. The two never had children but they decided to adopt Isabella Jane born in 1992 and Connor Anthony born in 1995.

After the divorce from Kidman, the actor dated first Penélope Cruz then Nazanin Boniadi. But in April 2005, he began dating the actress Katie Holmes. They had a daughter in 2006 and in the same year they decided to get married. The divorce came in 2012 and an agreement was reached for the maintenance and thereliance of the daughter.