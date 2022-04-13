How many times have we had an Ecuadorian semifinalist in the Champions League?

Villarreal from Spain achieved the heroic in Germany and left Bayern Munich on the way to get into the top four in Europe, waiting for Liverpool from England, and Ecuadorian winger Pervis Estupiñán started on the pitch. This is the second time that one of our representatives will be among the four best in the continent.

The first time that one of our compatriots was close to Orejona was in 2011, Antonio Valencia’s Manchester United eliminated Schalke 04 with the ‘tricolor’ figure and headline, in the end they fell in the remembered final against FC Barcelona.

Now looking for the ticket to Paris, Pervis Estupiñán will be with Villarreal in this 2022 against the giant of England, beyond the favoritism of those of Klopp, we must applaud the Yellow Submarine and also our side.