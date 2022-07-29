How many times should I go to the bathroom in a day? Warning symptoms of ulcerative colitis

A person with ulcerative colitis can go to the bathroom up to 30 times a day, which is far from the number of times they normally have to go.

People with ulcerative colitis may experience painful abdominal cramps and a frequent need to have a bowel movement. Photo: Shutterstock.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can even be unpredictable. Its most common symptoms include diarrhoea, pain stomach and bloody stools. These symptoms may come and go throughout the lifetime of the condition.

There are those who experience periods of remission in which symptoms may completely disappear. This can last for days, weeks, months, or years, but the remission is usually not permanent.

In other cases, there are those who suffer from occasional outbreaks, which means that the symptoms of the condition return. The duration of these outbreaks can vary as well as the severity of the crises, there is no single pattern for all people, but each case is different.

The control ulcerative colitis involve knowing how to manage the return of symptoms and recognizing the factors that can trigger a flare.

How many times is it normal to go to the bathroom?

The number of times you go to the bathroom, in a whole day, says a lot about a person’s health. Although it’s a subject that can cause embarrassment, the truth is that it is important to know your bowel and bladder habits.

Most people need to start the day by emptying their bladder, and for the rest of the day they go to the bathroom between four and ten times. However, this is an approximation that may vary.

In addition, it is necessary to consider other factors, for example, if a woman is pregnant, the liquids she consumes -such as alcohol, water or soft drinks-, medications and medical conditions, which can affect visits to the bathroom. In general, the number of times you go to the bathroom is related to how weak or strong your bladder is.

How often you go to the bathroom can also indicate another health problem, such as diabetes, especially if you feel thirsty and drink more fluids. If you want to go to the bathroom, but only expel a small amount of urinefollowed by a burning sensation, could be a symptom of suffering from a urinary tract infection.

To go to the bathroom frequently, medical staff usually recommend foods rich in fiber, such as vegetables, fruits and cereals, exercise and drink plenty of water, in order to keep stools soft and avoid constipation.

Going to the bathroom and ulcerative colitis

It should be noted that, in general, it is considered normal to go to the bathroom every day, at most, and at least three times a week. Men tend to have faster transit than women. The number of times you need to go to the bathroom also depends on your diet, fiber and water intake.

But this is different when suffering from ulcerative colitis. Some patients with ulcerative colitis report that they have suffered from an upset stomach since youth, which led them to plan their days to see if there would be a bathroom nearby. They also narrate that they could not drink alcohol because it irritated them and, a 21-year-old girl, said that she had blood in her stool, stomach pains and went to the bathroom up to 30 times a day.

Ulcerative colitis causes inflammation and ulceration of the inner lining of the colon and rectum; symptoms also include tiredness, cramps, weight loss, and loss of appetite. About 15 out of 100 people may need surgery ten years after being diagnosed.

The type of stool that people excrete will depend on the location of the inflammation and ulceration within the colon.

People with this condition may experience painful abdominal cramps and a frequent need to have a bowel movement. In addition, some patients experience bowel incontinence, that is, accidental evacuation of stool. There are those who experience constipation instead of diarrhea.

Diarrhea occurs when intestinal damage spreads and the colon loses its ability to absorb water from waste. When waste holds too much water, this causes diarrhea.

Ulcers that form within the lining of the colon can also bleed and cause bloody stools, which could lead to the patient developing anemia.

Although most patients with ulcerative colitis will have diarrhea, some may also experience constipation, but this is more common in people with proctitis, which causes inflammation and ulceration only in the rectum.

The most common type of surgery for ulcerative colitis is a proctocolectomy, which involves removal of the rectum and colon. This may apply to people who have sudden or severe illness, have a perforated colon, cannot tolerate medications to treat ulcerative colitis, or have stopped responding to such treatments.

Source consulted here.