How many times should you eat a day? This is the recommended amount

The feeding times to which we are accustomed can change depending on the Lifestyle what we carry, the food availability or just for him sociocultural context under which we were raised, so some people eat 3 times a day, others do 5 foods and there are even those who only eat once a daybut have you ever wonderedHow often should you eat daily? We answer you here.

How many times should you eat a day?

The first thing you should know is that a feeding adequate goes beyond certain number of meals to the daynotwithstanding the experts recommend doing 5 meals throughout our day so that in this way we can metabolize better the foods that we consume and at the same time maintain a good health conditionpreventing the binge eating and problems like obesity.

Related news

The 5 meal times What should we consider when day to maintain a complete diet are: the breakfastthe lunchthe foodthe afternoon snack and the Dinnerthese must be in the form spaced throughout the day and form a routine that we must follow dailyit is important to emphasize that the time not the only one factor that we should watch out for.

What and how much to eat per day?

so that the feeding be useful and beneficial for our body, it is not enough to eat five times a daythe quality of food and amount of the food are 2 elements that we must take care of if we want to maintain a good health condition. As for the amount, it should be given according to the portions from nutrients that we should eat per day, that is, our needs will determine how much we should consume of each food.

Related news

Your diet should consider all the appropriate food groups. Photo: Pixabay

This is accompanied by the quality of the foodsince we must ensure that our feeding is based on the alimentary groups adequate and that they meet our nutritional needshow can you see it’s not just about eating 5 times a day, if not to eat healthy things in adequate quantities, throughout the day and in a balancedso that our rhythms of life are adequate, including times for break, physical activity and the feeding.