how many times you pee indicates how healthy you are

Health, how many times you pee a day indicates how healthy you are: here is the explanation about it, truly incredible.

According to statistics, we pee at least four times a day and up to a maximum of seven. However, these values ​​can be altered by various parameters that must be taken into consideration when analyzing one's well-being. The total number of times you pee is in fact influenced by some factors including the amount of water drunk, alcohol intake, coffee. Or other substances that can cause real irritation of the bladder in case of abuse. Excessive urination can also be a symptom of an overactive bladder. In this case, as long as you don't also have incontinence problems. US professor Neil Grafstein recommended exercises to
How often do you pee? (photo: Pixabay).

L’elimination of urine from our body it allows to eliminate the metabolic products harmful to our organism from the blood; drinking a lot is therefore important to ensure the proper functioning of the kidney and our body.

The number of urinations that we carry out per day could therefore be indicative for the our state of health: how often do you go to the bathroom to urinate? Here are the explanations on this.

Health, how many times you pee indicates how healthy you are: here is the reason

Urine and daily urination can be an important litmus test for our state of health, both in terms of the number of times we go to the bathroom and the color of the urine produced.

Thanks to the number of times one goes to the bathroom, in fact, according to what was discovered by the American urologist Neil Grafstein, it is possible to understand how hydrated you are, a fundamental value for the functioning and health of our organism.

According to statistics, urination is carried out for one an even number from four (minimum) to a maximum of seven throughout the day; obviously, these standard values ​​can be varied depending on both your state and circumstances.

Drink a lot water, as well as the intake of alcohol or coffee, influence the number of urinations by increasing them; in case of intake and abuse of substances that irritate the bladder, the number increases again.

Excessive urination can also be a symptom of an overactive bladder, as long as you don’t have incontinence problems. In any case, the US professor Neil Grafstein recommended some exercises to ‘train’ the bladder, in order to reduce the risk of infections; being a muscular organ, it can in fact be subjected to training.

In fact, thanks to the analysis of the frequency in which you urinate, you can determine how much you are actually hydrated. That's what a famous American urologist, Neil Grafstein, discovered.
The number of urinations useful to understand our condition (photo: Pixabay).

As we age, the flow of urine (to which the frequency of urination is also connected) becomes weaker and weaker; in this case, a examination such as flowmetry ensures control of the urinary tract.

If you think you have a healthy lifestyle and urinate too little, or really very often, it is necessary to contact a specialistwho will surely guide you by analyzing your situation.

