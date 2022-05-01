Sports

How many titles does Barcelona have in Spain?

Mexico City /

The title 35 of Real Madrid in the Spanish League is not something that pleases the Barcelona fansteam starting fall behind his hated rivalsince his last championship in Spain was in the 2018-2019 season.

Since that campaign three years have passed since the culé team won its last League, time in which the merengue club has been crowned twiceMeanwhile he Atlético de Madrid did it once.

How many Leagues has Barcelona won?

In the 2018-2019 season, the Blaugrana club added his title number 26 of the Spanish LaLiga, and this day the Real Madrid increased the gap to nine titles from his closest pursuer.

Barcelona titles

  • Leagues: 26
  • Champions League: 5
  • King’s Cups: 31
  • Club World Cups: 3
  • European Super Cups: 5
  • Spanish Super Cups: 13
Comparison with Real Madrid

Last champions in LaLiga

  • 2021-22: Real Madrid
  • 2020-21: Atletico Madrid
  • 2019-20: Real Madrid
  • 2018-19: Barcelona
  • 2017-18: Barcelona
  • 2016-17: Real Madrid
  • 2015-16: Barcelona
  • 2014-15: Barcelona
  • 2013-14: Atletico Madrid
  • 2012-13: Barcelona

Who has more league titles in Spain?

  1. Real Madrid: 35
  2. Barcelona: 26
  3. Atletico Madrid: 11
  4. Athletic Bilbao: 8
  5. Valencia: 6

