How many titles does Barcelona have in Spain?

The title 35 of Real Madrid in the Spanish League is not something that pleases the Barcelona fansteam starting fall behind his hated rivalsince his last championship in Spain was in the 2018-2019 season.

Since that campaign three years have passed since the culé team won its last League, time in which the merengue club has been crowned twiceMeanwhile he Atlético de Madrid did it once.

How many Leagues has Barcelona won?

In the 2018-2019 season, the Blaugrana club added his title number 26 of the Spanish LaLiga, and this day the Real Madrid increased the gap to nine titles from his closest pursuer.

Barcelona titles

Leagues: 26

Champions League: 5

King’s Cups: 31

Club World Cups: 3

European Super Cups: 5

Spanish Super Cups: 13

Comparison with Real Madrid

Last champions in LaLiga

2021-22: Real Madrid

2020-21: Atletico Madrid

2019-20: Real Madrid

2018-19: Barcelona

2017-18: Barcelona

2016-17: Real Madrid

2015-16: Barcelona

2014-15: Barcelona

2013-14: Atletico Madrid

2012-13: Barcelona

