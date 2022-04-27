“How many ugly people on television”: says Abinader’s adviser

The adviser to the Executive Branch for the Directorate of Government Strategy and Communication, Maria Altagracia de los Angeles Pena Penacriticized the image of news reporters on the various television channels.

This was announced through his Twitter account with the following message:

¨The channels should take a little more care of the image of their news reporters and their news presenters…..wow! How many ugly and badly dressed people on TV¨, she published.

Immediately, the comments for and against these statements were immediate.

To which she replied the following:

¨To those who feel alluded to, I refer them to the dictionary: FEO-FEA: That lacks beauty or attractiveness and is not pleasant to look at or listen to. A person well endowed by nature if he is dirty and ragged is UGLY-UGLY. Can you hear?¨, she commented.

Appointment

It is recalled that Ángeles Peña was appointed to the position through article 3 of decree 684-21 in 2021.

Here are some of the comments made on social media:

Opinions are supposed to be respected, but words bring answers. You are disrespectful and inconsiderate and, by the way, you don’t have a mirror in your house, nor an alert of prudence in your brain. Speaking of the physical, in such a risky job?! Check yourself. – Sorange Batista🌻 (@SorangeBatista) April 27, 2022

It’s just that THEY DON’T PAY… people assume that the TV reporter earns money, not at all, those of the written press earn “a chin more” and it’s still misery. In my days as a reporter there was a change of clothes and a salon, I think not even that anymore. – Adelaida Martínez R. (@Adelaida33) April 27, 2022