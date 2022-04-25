How many variants of the sorcerer will we see in the movie? – FayerWayer

We are just over a week away from the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and after the reveal of different clips and trailers we begin to ask ourselves an important question: How many variants of the sorcerer will we see in the movie?

The sequel to the first Sorcerer Supreme movie opens worldwide on May 6, with preview dates from Wednesday 4, and the advances have shown Benedict Cumberbatch, the interpreter of the protagonist, in different costumes in different scenarios.

The variants came to Marvel in the Loki series, the Disney+ series that explained the details about the multiverse and showed various versions of the god of lies. After the subsequent events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), the consequences of the arrival of the multiverse will intensify in the new Strange movie.

In a recent interview, director Sam Raimi talked about the variants we see in Doctor Strange 2: Verbatim, he said: “The film is a trip to the multiverse, so we will see different versions of Doctor Strange and even the character of Wanda Maximoff. The actors have to play with it. It’s a great challenge for them and great fun directing them playing these alternate versions of themselves.”.

Confirmed by the man behind the cameras and after what was published by Marvel Studios, these are the variants of Stephen Strange that we will see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange of Earth-616

This is the version of Doctor Strange that we’ve seen since he was introduced to the MCU. He is the protagonist of the film and who will have to ally and face respectively the different versions of the character that appear in the film.

Doctor Strange

Defender Strange

This Strange look is known to comic book fans. It is Defender Strangewho in the comics leads the group of superheroes known as The Defenders and who already appeared in his Netflix show, canceled as many know.

What is unclear is whether this variant will identify as the leader of the Defenders or if in the MCU it will have a twist, say, as a member of the Illuminati.

Doctor Strange images

Supreme Doctor Strange

We saw this variant in animated format in the series What If…?, in the episode in which Stephen tries to revive his deceased girlfriend. This led him to become corrupted by inducing himself in dark and dangerous mystical arts to manipulate his reality at will.

Supreme Doctor Strange in What If…?

Many point, apparently in the previous clips, that it will be one of the antagonists, but it is likely that Supreme Doctor Strange then become an ally of Earth-616’s Doctor Strange to quell the multiverse’s attacks.

Supreme Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange Zombie

The darkest of the Doctor Strange variants is the zombie version, taken from Marvel Zombies and perhaps a live-action copy of the animated version we saw in What If…?

His appearance in the trailer came just after a shout from Wong exclaiming “Strange!” We do not know if the scenes are related to the film, but this variant generates terror, because of its appearance and what it can do.