How many versions does Charlie and the Chocolate Factory have?

The children’s novel written by Roahl Dahl titled ”Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has been one of the classic stories adapted to theaters, being great successes at the box office and catapulting the character of Willy Wonka into popular culture. The best chocolatier is a fictional character who, due to his love of sweets, chooses to open the best factory in the world, being the main focus of the movies’ story.

The novel was written by Dahl in 1964, and follows the story of Charlie Bucket, a boy surrounded by extreme poverty who changes his destiny after meeting the eccentric Willy Wonka, owner of the chocolate factory near his home. The popular story has been adapted into a movie twice, with Warner Bros. preparing a new movie that tells the story of Wonka, before he became the world’s best-known confectioner.

How many versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are there?

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

First adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel, directed by Mel Stuart and starring Gene Wilder with the main role of Willy Wonka. The film perfectly captured the magical elements of the fabulous candy-making factory, as well as some irreverent humor from Wilder. Since its premiere it has been considered a great production that stood out for its technical feats and witty dialogue.

Although the film was a success, Dahl thought that the story focused too much on Willy Wonka, when really the main character is Charlie, which was reflected in the title of the film, which has the chocolatier’s name. The film is currently considered a classic of cinema and gave rise to one of the most famous memes of the early internet.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Movie directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka and Freddie Highmore as Charlie Bucket. Development of the film began in 1991, 20 years after the first version was released. This version arose because Roald Dahl was not satisfied with the 1971 film, and refused to grant the rights to make the sequel ”Charlie and the Great Rising of Glass”. Finally, the rights to the work were granted to Felicity, Dahl’s widow, and her daughter Lucy, who had full artistic control of the project.

It was in 2003 when the tape had a script written by John August, with Depp entering the project. The performance of the leading actor stood out for bringing a more childish version of the character, but having that bizarre touch that characterizes him. Although the film was a box office success with more than $40 million dollars worldwide, many fans believe that it did not meet expectations just like the 1971 film.

Wonka (2023)

New prequel film in production by Warner Bros. Willy Wonka will be played by Timothee Chalamet and will be a prequel that will tell the origin story of the iconic chocolatier, following the adventures of a young Willy Wonka before he opened his famous chocolate factory. The film has been in development since 2016 and is set to be released on March 17, 2023. The film does not yet have an official trailer or further plot details.