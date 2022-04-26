How many video game companies could he acquire with that money?

The billionaire co-founder of SpaceX or Tesla promises big changes in the popular social network.

We are witnessing one of the most important movements in the history of social networks, the billionaire Elon Musk has bought Twitter for $44 billion. Musk is a familiar face of the video game industry, in recent years he has been working to bring Steam games to the software of his Tesla vehicles, having experimented with his cars in the past, running titles like The Witcher 3: Wild. Hunt or Cyberpunk 2077.

Rare, Insomniac Games, Riot Games and BioWare, did not reach 1,000 million dollarsBut Musk has not bought any social network, Twitter is today one of the biggest loudspeakers in the industry of video games and meeting place for creatives and gamers. Apparently, the co-founder of PayPal has not only made an investment, but is looking to implement considerable changes in the platform, although beyond the messages in favor of freedom of expression and the fight against bots, he has not yet given too many details of what he plans to do with a company that Musk considers ‘the Dark Souls of social networks’.

But if we talk about the investment that Elon Musk has made to take over the social network, the figure is really mammoth and becomes one of the biggest recent acquisitions. To put the purchase in context, we wanted to compare them with some that we have experienced in the video game industry and we already told you that there is only one more voluminous transaction.

To begin to situate the magnitude of the purchase, imagine that studies as important as Rare, Insomniac Games, Riot Games and BioWare, did not reach 1,000 million dollars. Studies as relevant as Oculus VR or Mojang, with everything that Minecraft represents, were settled for less than 3,000 million dollars.

The recent acquisition of Bungie, the legendary creators of Halo and Destiny, by PlayStation, It cost Sony $3.6 billion.while the large purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent company that owns Bethesda Softworksresponsible for great series such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout or DOOM, amounted to $7.5 billion. The deal for Zynga, creators of the popular Farmville, managed to overcome the barrier of 10,000 million dollars, still being very far from the figures that we are handling with the social network.

Only the purchase of Activision Blizzard had a higher investmentAs you can imagine, the only transaction that has surpassed the purchase of Twitter, has been the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, amounting to $68.7 billion, and becoming the largest operation in the history of video games. The pace of big buyouts in the industry shows no signs of slowing down, with big names like the Embracer Group, owners of Gearbox and THQ Nordic spending more than $8 billion acquiring companies in the past two years. If you’ve been doing the math, you may have already noticed that the sum of all the purchases from the companies we’ve named, with the exception of Activision Blizzard, would have required a lower budget of which Musk has earmarked to take over Twitter.

In the video game industry, the race for acquisitions It does not seem that it is going to stop and with examples such as Sony, confirming that it will maintain a line of purchases that has a budget of 17,000 million dollars for acquisitions, in a strategy that will last until 2023.

