How many years did Ana de Armas live in Spain?

the talented actress Anne of Arms He has stood out with his performance in the sequel to blade runner 2049 with Harrison Ford. She even became the new Bond girl in No Time To Die. His career is still on the rise and he already has an overflowing schedule. we tell you How many years did you live in Spain? and in Cuba, until he arrived in Hollywood.

Ana Celia de Armas (34) was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana, Cuba, where, despite the shortcomings, he spent some very happy years. Shortly after, her father, Ramón de Armas, and her mother, Ana Caso, decided to go to Santa Cruz del Norte for work and grew up there with her older brother, Javier, who is currently a photographer and lives in New York.

Although her childhood in Cuba was very humble, she herself has assured that this was not a real inconvenience: “Those were the happiest years of my life, I suppose that is why I return to Havana whenever things get a little ugly” .

Since she was a child she knew that she wanted to be an actress and her dream came true when she was selected at the National School of Art in Cuba. She studied there for 4 years, and while she was in her second year she was selected by the director Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, who chose her to act in what ended up being her successful professional debut, the film A rose from France with Jorge Perugorría.

From that moment, having shown his talent, new paths to other works opened for him.

The years he lived in Spain

Anne of Arms left Cuba bound for Spain after turning 18 thanks to the nationality of his maternal grandparents since they were Spanish and, for this reason, he was able to obtain citizenship of that country.

He arrived in Madrid with some savings in Cuban pesos that were only enough for him to eat. She herself confessed that with the three films she made in Cuba she hadn’t gotten much money and she didn’t know how much that was worth in Europe either.

Thanks to his talent, doors soon opened for him in the acting world and, finally, he triumphed in the Iberian country. Precisely, lived in Spain between 2007 and 2010and then embarked on the adventure of Hollywood thanks to the fame he earned with The intership.

The talented Ana de Armas in one of her most valued projects in Spain “El internado”

However, he returned to Spain for a project until in 2016 he felt that he had “completely disappeared for the industry of this country”. after filming For a handful of kisses she spent a long period without acting there and was “very anxious” to see that her career had stalled until she thought no more and went to Hollywood.

“The only way to get the opportunities I was hoping for was to stop waiting, and go out and find them myself,” he said in an interview. Currently, Anne of Arms stands out in Hollywood and is filming about 5 productions a year.

Which of his works did you like the most?