How many years did Ana de Armas live in Spain?

the talented actress Anne of Arms He has stood out with his performance in the sequel to blade runner 2049 with Harrison Ford. She even became the new Bond girl in No Time To Die. His career is still on the rise and he already has an overflowing schedule. we tell you How many years did you live in Spain? and in Cuba, until he arrived in Hollywood.

Ana Celia de Armas (34) was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana, Cuba, where, despite the shortcomings, he spent some very happy years. Shortly after, her father, Ramón de Armas, and her mother, Ana Caso, decided to go to Santa Cruz del Norte for work and grew up there with her older brother, Javier, who is currently a photographer and lives in New York.

