How Marc Anthony felt about Selena Quintanilla

Although the step of Selena Quintanilla for this world was very brief (she was 23 years old when she was murdered), the young singer left a great musical legacy. She conquered the hearts of thousands of people around the world with her voice and there is no one today who has not heard any of her iconic songs. La Carcacha, forbidden love either As the flowerare some of his most popular melodies.

Selena Quintanilla

The Queen of Tex-Mex He started his career alongside Mark Anthony and they had to overcome several similar challenges. In an interview, the Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter revealed what he felt for the young woman and how was the relationship that united them.

“We were both born here (in the United States). At first we had problems with our Spanish and we were learning to speak it together”recognized the ex of Jennifer Lopezwho put himself in the shoes of Selena in the feature film that came out shortly after his tragic death.

Mark Anthony

“I had an incredible love for her. I think Selena shines because of the way she handled her life, her talent, her career.”detailed and added: “We had a lot of pressure to learn the language, but we would always laugh at the fact”.

Finally, Mark Anthony acknowledged: “Many doors opened for him the way he managed to open them in the market where an American citizen can earn a living singing in Spanish and traditional music from his country. To this day we still feel the impact. You know? That’s why for me it’s a honor to say that I considered her a friend”.