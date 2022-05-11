how medicine arrives at home





An elderly and frail family member, a chronically ill patient, a patient who has just been discharged from the hospital who needs dressings. They are, in general,over 65 years old the people taken care of by the family nurse: “He is a new and different figure compared to the doctor we meet in the hospital” he explains Tommaso Bardelli who is the coordinator of family nurses at the Tradate Community House activated by Asst Sette Laghi.

THE FAMILY NURSE A NEW AND DIFFERENT FIGURE FROM THE HOSPITAL

New because it is called to establish a longer and more stable relationship with the patient, different because it focuses on his overall existence and quality of life.

“Entering people’s homes in their privacy requires a discreet approach – explains the family nurse Laura Berlusconi – But when the relationship of trust is established, then one enters a dimension of total taking charge. Our task is not only to cure the symptom or the disease, but to help improve lifestyles, avoid relapses that lead to hospitalization. We do health culture full, taking care of both the patient and the environment in which he lives ».

HOW TO ASK FOR THE INTERVENTION OF THE FAMILY NURSE?

Asking for the intervention of the family nurse is simple: the Community House of Tradate in via Gradisca 16, it’s open 7 days a week from 8 to 20. There is a e-mail (casadicomunita.tradate@asst-settelaghi.it) and a telephone number dedicated (0331 815115) and is operational on PUA, the welcome point one which is the help desk to turn to explaining the situation. Each case is assessed on the basis of a series of parameters that identify the path, the figures to be activated and the type of service: “The PUA is a sort of operations center that coordinates all the actors involved such as ADI or prosthetics – he explains the coordinator – In the beginning it was us who presented ourselves at the home of patients who had just been discharged from the hospital. But it took very little: thanks to word of mouth the service is now well known. We also started an excellent relationship with local medical doctors who direct their clients or directly involve us “.

WORD OF MOUTH FAVORED THE KNOWLEDGE OF THIS SERVICE

To date, 180 patients have been taken care of by the family nurses of Tradate. They are all different stories with different paths: «There is the person we follow simply with a phone call, periodically, to evaluate their state of health, and who we visit even twice a day. About 70% of the assisted is made up of citizens aged over 65 with multiple pathologies or chronicity. We then have some younger cases. At the moment we do not have a service dedicated to the pediatric segment that requires additional skills “.

THE NEW SERVICES ARE IN ADDITION TO THOSE WHO WERE IN THE DISTRICT AND IN THE CONSULTORY

Inside the renovated building in Via Gradisca, there are all the services that were in the district such as the choice or revocation of the doctor, vaccinations, the clinic, the renewal of licenses, medical continuity assistance, the company Cup.

NEW MEDICAL CLINICS OPEN FOR MEDIUM / LOW SEVERITY PATIENTS

New are, however, the medical clinics of some specialties such as cardiology, pneumology, pain therapy, angiology: «This is intended to be an offer in addition to that of the hospital – explains Tommaso Bardelli – In general, medium or low severity problems are followed by the House because there is no high-end instrumentation that is in the hospital. But the ultimate goal will be to enhance the offer of outpatient services by diversifying between territory and hospital “.

The main novelty of these homes, therefore, is the overall care of the fragile patient up to the home: “It is a new way that allows citizens to have a point of reference present and available – comments Laura Berlusconi – The main novelty is given precisely by the relationship that we can create: in a hospital bed, with tight hospitalization times and a situation of acute illness, there is little space to listen to, understand, share. While at home it is this relationship that makes the difference: us we become the reference point to turn toa beacon to monitor conditions and prevent conditions from worsening and it is necessary to go to the emergency room ”.



