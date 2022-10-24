How Megan Fox And Ex Brian Austin Green Are Co-Parents Amid Their Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

We’ve been programmed to equate breakups and divorce with failure in our society, but sometimes these kinds of endings can open the door to a better chapter for a family. Take for example Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who split after a decade as husband and wife. Since going their separate ways, they have each found love, and the two are reportedly in a “healthy” co-parenting relationship.

Like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly keep planning your wedding , a new report has indicated that Fox and her ex-husband have “blended” their two families in a “cordial” manner. By Eastern Time Brian Austin Green is “very proud” of the new chapter in his life where he can be in all of his children’s lives and build something new with dancing with the starsSharna Burgess, with whom she now shares a son.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children together — 10-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 6-year-old Journey — and apparently “absolutely adore” Fox’s fiancée, Machine Gun Kelly, too. Between the two couples, Brian Austin Green also has a 20-year-old son from a previous relationship named Kassius, along with his latest child, Zane, whom he and Sharna Burgess welcomed in June. MGK also has a 13-year-old daughter named Cassie.

next word that Megan Fox met baby Zane sounds like Fox and Green, which They finalized their divorce last October. , they have been able to find a way to balance their new relationships and their whole family. Though both couples keep this aspect of their lives private, it’s great to hear a source claim they’re in a “healthy co-parenting relationship.”

The actress has been criticized in the past for not showing the motherhood aspect of her life on social media. Recently, the actress shared numerous glamorous photos of herself, and she responded to a comment asking where her children were sarcastically that she must have “forgotten” simply because they are not in the photo with her.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are always flaunting their amazing fashion sense too, like its many coordinate sets With going on vacation to the destination together . Of course, between all of that, they’re both parents to their children, and those items may not be as glamorous for taking photos for social media. The couple got engaged earlier this year and are apparently getting closer to lining up all the details for their big day.