How migrants arrive in Belarus

Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have been stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland for days. While it is not clear what will happen to them – Belarus led them to the border, Poland does not intend to welcome them – we know for sure how they got to Belarus, a country that was thousands of kilometers away from the main migratory routes until a few months ago. frequented to get to Europe.

Since the beginning of the summer, Belarus has welcomed and then pushed thousands of migrants to Polish and Baltic countries, in what is considered an attempt to put the European Union in difficulty (political opponent of Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarusian authoritarian regime) and which exploits the hostility of Eastern European countries towards migrants. According to Poland’s estimates, there have been around 30,000 attempts to enter Belarus since this summer.

The testimonies of the migrants involved in the new route tell that a large part of their trip was encouraged and organized by the Belarusian authorities, who behave like traffickers: an attitude unprecedented in recent European history.

It all started in March, “when we learned that the Belarusian government was simplifying the bureaucratic procedures for issuing” tourist “visas in Iraq,” he told BBC News the Lithuanian Deputy Minister of the Interior, Kęstutis Lančinskas. For a person who wants to enter Europe to apply for protection, obtaining a visa for a country on the border of the European Union territory means having the certainty of avoiding the long and dangerous approach towards the European border. Like what, for example, the people who travel the so-called “Balkan route” do, going up all the Balkans for thousands of kilometers in very precarious conditions.

Belarus has no major ties or interests with Middle Eastern countries, and has relied on word of mouth to spread the word about the opening of the new route. Even the bureaucratic procedures for producing visas have been contracted out to external travel agencies, which in WhatsApp chats or Facebook groups advertise “all-inclusive” packages for a holiday in Minsk: it goes without saying that it is not really of a holiday.

Deutsche Welle he spoke to a travel agent in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, who knows several agencies that for months have been churning out permits and organizing trips to enter Belarus. Several sources told a Deutsche Welle which is also happening outside Iraq, in other countries of the region. To obtain the visa it takes a few days, at most a few weeks.

The next step is about flying. For months now, several airlines in the Middle East have activated direct connections between Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and cities such as Istanbul (Turkey), Damascus (Syria), Dubai (United Arab Emirates). One of the most active is Belavia, the Belarusian state airline: it does not offer direct connections with Iraq but maintains a daily flight with Dubai and Istanbul, from which sometimes even two planes a day depart for Minsk.

(A video circulated on social networks appears to show dozens of people at Damascus airport waiting to be boarded on a flight to Minsk)

(A video circulated on social networks appears to show dozens of people at Damascus airport waiting to be boarded on a flight to Minsk)

Belavia is not alone in guaranteeing a kind of air bridge between the Middle East and Belarus: attracted by a route that has suddenly become popular with its customers, several airlines have activated connections with Minsk. In the summer Iraqi Airways, the Iraqi state company, announced connections with Minsk from several cities including Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, only to be suspended after pressure from some European diplomats.

EuObserver noted that Turkish Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the world, also guarantees two connections a day between Istanbul and Minsk, despite what is happening at the border with Poland.

Once you arrive in Belarus, the most complicated and most expensive part of the journey begins.

To reach the departure airports, for the flight itself and for the bureaucratic procedures, migrants spend a few thousand euros. The lucky ones, especially in the early days of the route, are placed in hotels controlled by the regime and escorted to the border by the Belarusian security forces with special buses and taxis.

All the others are forced to rely on traffickers, who can be contacted both from the countries of departure and once they arrive in Minsk. The figures on their salaries reported in the newspapers vary a lot. The Guardian speaks of a rate between 15,000 and 20,000 euros per person. Other newspapers write slightly lower figures.

The last part of the route involves crossing the border between Belarus and Poland on foot: a wooded area and until a few months ago little guarded by border guards. Today, however, the situation has changed a lot, both for the thousands of Polish soldiers patrolling the border and for a series of business deals linked to the new flow.

Migrants don’t just pay smugglers to cross the border into Poland, but also for their own safety, as one smuggler told BBC News: «You have to wander through unknown woods in a foreign country. Pickpockets are ready to rob you. Organized crime watches you. There are wild animals, rivers and swamps to cross: it’s a leap into the void, even if you use GPS ».

Furthermore, in recent days, checks at the Polish border have intensified so much that the latest arrivals have nothing left but to camp near the fence that marks the border, with no guarantee of being able to cross it. Journalist Lorenzo Tondo spoke to an Iraqi Kurdish family who attempted to enter Poland nine times and were rejected by the Polish authorities nine times.

Journalist Lorenzo Tondo spoke to an Iraqi Kurdish family who attempted to enter Poland nine times and were rejected by the Polish authorities nine times.

It is unclear what measures European countries can take to block or make some sections of the new route more difficult. According to Reuters, the Council of the European Union, that is the body in which the representatives of the governments of the 27 member countries sit, at the beginning of next week will impose new sanctions on Belarus and its airline, Belavia.

Already today Belavia cannot operate in European airports or fly over the territory of the European Union, but the new sanctions should prevent it from renting planes from European suppliers: a part of its fleet currently consists of planes hired from Irish, Danish and Romanian suppliers. .

As for the other steps of the route, European countries cannot do much: neither intervene in the trafficking of human beings in Belarus, a country that is not part of the European Union, nor prevent certain airlines from maintaining connections with Minsk.