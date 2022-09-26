Entertainment

How Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman Really Got Along on the Set of Black Swan

In “Black Swan,” the tension between Natalie Portman’s Nina and Mila Kunis’s Lily was paramount as the two played competing dancers. Portman believed that director Darren Aronofsky tried to create friction between the film’s two stars in order to make their performances even more believable. “He was like, ‘Oh, Mila’s doing really well on her stuff. She’s so much better than you,'” the “Annihilation” actor told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. “Darren would tell us things about each other to try to make us jealous. I think he was trying to create a real life rivalry between us.”

Despite the director’s best efforts, there was perhaps short-lived tension, but no animosity between Portman and Kunis. “We were really great friends before production. We’re really great friends now,” the “That ’70s Show” star told the Times. Aronofsky said that he wanted the couple to find their own inspiration before filming scenes. “I didn’t want them to compare notes,” he told the Times.

Although the friendship between the two A-listers remained unscathed, they were pushed to the limit. “The physical aspect was the closest I’ve ever come to a complete mental breakdown,” Kunis told She She Knows in 2010. As the characters clashed in the film, Portman tried to distance herself from the obsessed dancer. “As soon as I finish a scene, I’m back to me,” he told She Knows. They remained friends, but working on the demanding film changed the dynamic of Portman and Kunis’ relationship.

