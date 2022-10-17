How much Ana de Armas charged for each film is revealed: this is her heritage

Nor is there any doubt that Anne of Arms She lives her most important moment as an actress. Her artistic career climbed a step further by interpreting MarilynMonroe in the movie’Blonde‘, which has received praise for the role played by the Cuban and this has earned her worldwide recognition.

The praise and merit you have earned Ana de Armasambin is reflected in the appearance economical. The actress began to appear very early, especially on television, but what she has given her the most economic return has been the projects in the seventh art.

The Cosmopolitan medium, in the American edition, has compiled the salaries that Ana de Armas has received in the cinema to reach the net worth that the actress has.

How much did Ana de Armas earn for her films?

the movie ‘Deep water‘, which Ana de Armas shared a cast with her ex-partner Ben Affleck, gave her 700,000 thousand dollars. In his other feature film ‘No time to die’the actress received $70,000, a significant difference from the first film. However, the figures continued to rise with ‘The gray man‘, where I received $400,000.

As for the movieBlonde‘, it is not yet known how much money he has received or will receive in the future Anne of Armsbut knowing that she is the protagonist and that the feature film has been praised everywhere, the sum will be large and even higher than all the previous ones.

That is why the media Celebrity Net Worh, a portal that calculates the fortune of celebrities, reported that Ana de Armas’s net worth would be around six million dollars.