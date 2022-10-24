How much and where to sell the 1977 “Kennedy half dollar” coins

In 1977, USA launched a new edition of the half dollar coin in honor of John F. Kennedy. East Kennedy Half Dollar” coincided with a special moment in that country and became a cult object. To such an extent that today on the Web the question about “how much do they cost and where to sell them”.

Regarding the year of its launch, it coincides with several milestones of the 20th century. For one thing, Voyager 1 and 2 marked a new era in NASA space research. The release of the Atari 2600 inaugurated the home gaming system. As for the entertainment world, the films Star Wars and Saturday Night Fever were released.

Against this background, the 1977 coins achieved special interest.

What are Kennedy Half Dollars like?

The 1977 Kennedy “half dollar” they are composed of 8.33% nickel and 91.67% copper.

According to information from the Rarest site, there were a few super rare silver specimens made in silver. On the possibility of having one, the same site warns that the chances are so few that it would be almost less likely to win the lottery.







“JFK Half Dollars” do not have a great resale value.

Kennedy half dollar price

In any case, having one of these coins can be auspicious.

The most sought after are those JFK Half Dollar minted in 1964 and known as “Accented Hair”.

The particularity that increases its value is the illustration of John F. Kennedy with the extra detailed hairs. In addition, the word Liberty has a different typeface.

However, the Rarest site explains the current version of the coins are not of great value to collectors. Prices can range from $2.28 to $5.70.







The “JFK Half Dollar” was minted in 1977.

Where to sell these coins

There are several online auction sites such as eBay and Etsy that buy these types of copies and tickets with certain rarities.

In order not to accept a ridiculous price, the recommendation is check that the coin does not have a distinctive error and that it scales its value.

