The Italian lira has still reserved a “special place” in the hearts of millions of Italians who since 2002 have had to adapt to the euro, the European currency shared today by over 320 million citizens of the continent. The transition to such a radical type of coin obviously took some time, and today, after 20 years, the adaptation process is now completed, even if the nostalgia effect related to the old Italian coinage is always quite important.

In fact, there are many issues that are still immediately recognizable even today, such as the 50 and 100 lire but also numerous paper issues.

How much are the 5 Lire with the dolphin on the back worth? Here is the answer

One of the longest-lived appears to be the 5 lire coin, which was developed over a rather long period of time, although in two specific versions: the first, known as Pegasus or Olive tree it had a “short life”, coined from 1946 to 1950, and the longest-lived Dolphinrecognizable by the marine mammal present on one of the two sides.

There Dolphin it was coined from 1951 to 2001, with a “pause” from 1956 to 1966 and had a very wide circulation at least until the 1980s, when the progressive loss of value also caused by inflation made these issues less and less used.

These are important coins from a collector’s point of view but also from an economic point of view they can give satisfactions, in particular the issues developed in a particular year: in 1956, in fact, the mint of Rome made only 400,000 5 lire. Dolphinfor this reason the 5 lire issues in question can be worth from 100 euros up to even 3,500 euros, if the specimen is in Brilliant Uncirculated.

Almost all the other vintages do not earn more than 3 euros per single copy, except for two minting errors, one dated 1969, recognizable by the first “1” of the date upside down, a detail that makes a coin of this type worth up to 90 euros, and some 1989 coins with the rudder reversed. These coins can be worth between 5 and 20 euros.