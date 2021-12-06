How much are the digital data of Google and Facebook worth (and what happens if the bubble bursts) – Corriere.it

Anna Tosi, after many years, is still woken up at night. The calls come from as far away as Pakistan or Ghana. Sometimes they are men, their voices cracked by a thread of desperation: they want to work, they want a visa, they want to leave their countries. They call because Tosi, who runs an au pair agency in Turin, had decided to recruit staff through Facebook before the pandemic. On the platform he had indicated the required characteristics: women, between twenty and thirty, from English-speaking countries.

The entrepreneur paid a fee to use data on billions of users of the social media platform and thus get her offer to the right profiles. Something must not have worked. Replies have begun to arrive from remote countries and the most unlikely people, says Tosi. Facebook had the data, it monetized it, but it was using it terribly.

This is no longer a problem for the entrepreneur, who has stopped buying targeted advertising. for a 2.7 trillion dollar problem for the international financial markets and therefore for all of us. That sum equal to the aggregate market value of Alphabet-Google and of Meta-Facebook, the two groups that alone capture more than half of global internet ad budgets. to this source of revenues that the two network giants owe their robust gross profit margins (at the end of 2020, 56% of production costs for Google and 80% for Facebook), which in turn justify the astronomical value equity of companies. From digital advertisements arise four fifths of Google’s revenues And pretty much everyone on Facebook, for an aggregate total of $ 230 billion in 2020.

After all, advertisers are willing to transfer such large sums to the duopoly on the basis of a single consideration: Google and Facebook have more data than anyone else on the preferences of users as consumers, therefore investing in advertisements through these two groups pays off. It matters little that it actually costs even more.

The advertising attempted by Anna Tosi should – when it works – be directed to users by filtering them by age, sex, residence and family situation, also based on what is declared when creating the profile. Not only that: the giants draw on the history of online browsing by individuals to identify the most suitable profiles for each product and target advertising.

But is it possible to extract all this value from the data of people who like or do a search on the net?

Or accessing them costs so much just because around the value of the users’ digital data is formed a bubble, just like 15 years ago around subprime mortgages? To answer this, it would be necessary to know whether the profiling of billions of people on Google or Facebook really guarantees the commercial advantages for which the two groups get paid. how to ask how solid the cornerstone of the entire digital economy is and how credible are the share prices of some of the most valuable companies in the world.

There are no unique answers. In a paper recentAlessandro Purchases, an Italian economist at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, estimated the benefit of targeted advertising based on data in an increase in sales between 4% and 7%, compared to traditional adverts. A Google-backed study that came out after mine, to counter it, argues that the closest increase to 40% says Purchases. But if data-driven targeted advertising costs five times more than traditional advertising, as it sometimes does, even a 40% improvement seems to limited compared to costs. For Carnegie Mellon’s economist, he risks creating a zero-sum game for himself: everyone buys spaces on Google and Facebook in order not to lose ground against their competitors, but the big platforms are the only ones to take advantage of the hypothesis that advertising distributed through of them is better.

Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi that president of the UPA, the Italian association of advertising investors, confirms that on average the cost per single contact of targeted advertising superior. It is difficult to specify how much, because the rates vary and are not always comparable. But data-based ads cost more because it assumes there is a greater focus on more targeted targets, Sassoli says. Which to nourish reserves: Reigns a ‘opacity total by the Big Tech – accusation -. Their content view data is self-produced. Hence the effectiveness of programmatic advertising (that sold in an automated way, ed) only presumed.

The market power of the two Californian oligopolists allows them to still impose prices on advertisers, Sassoli notes. But Google and Facebook remain exempt from the verification obligations by Audiweb, Auditel or Audipress to which the entire national publishing industry is subject.

Tim Hwang, a former global public policy lead at Google in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Drastic: The empirical evidence on the effectiveness of programmatic advertising is quite confusing – says Hwang -. It may not be superior to that of traditional advertising and it could lead to a crisis of confidence, as companies will end up wondering why they have to spend all that money.

The possibility of including it in the package of rules is being discussed in Brussels Digital Services Act a squeeze for targeted advertising. Alfonso Mariniello, councilor of the trade association Iab Italia, holds back: the Internet is such a vast ocean that it would be impossible to reach your audience without profiling the recipients of the messages in any way. Budgets would not be enough, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. And users would notice the difference in the negative.

In support of Mariniello’s thesis there is a study commissioned by Google to the Copenhagen Economics consultancy: banning or severely limiting targeted advertising could cost up to 106 billion euros per year, in Europe. For many, moreover, the ability to measure the effects of advertisements is the answer to the question on the proportionality of the price: The entrepreneur is able to calculate and monitor more and more accurately how much he gets back with respect to each euro invested, says Mariniello. Which adds to the value of the data: a free market with a lot of competition, therefore the correct price.

This is especially true for the so-called Open Internet, the one that does not involve Big Tech. It remains that even in Italy Google and Facebook monopolize 80% of investments and with them – acknowledges Mariniello – the advertiser can only accept the conditions requests: Not able to calculate how much the data costs and how much the space costs. the unanswered question on which much of Wall Street’s future depends.



