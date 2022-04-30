How much are the shares of some of the big technology companies worth?

Why doesn’t Elon Musk own Twitter yet? 2:13

(CNN Spanish) — Amazon shares plunged Thursday after the company reported a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter of the year. But how do they compare to other big tech companies like Alphabet or Meta? Here we show it to you.

This Friday, around 5:30 pm Miami time, Amazon shares were trading at $2,478.80. From a year to now the shares have accumulated a loss of more than 25%.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet were trading at $2,289.75. Alphabet’s loss for a year to this part has been smaller, almost reaching 20%.

Far below were those of other technology companies such as Apple, Twitter and Meta.

The shares of Facebook, now known as Meta, had a value of US $ 201.65 at noon this Friday. The company, which announced this week the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in California, has posted a loss of just over 40% in its stock value year to date.

Shares of the owner of iPhone phones and Mac computers, meanwhile, were trading at $157.87 at the time. Its one-year losses to date have been just under 11%.

How much are Twitter shares trading for?

Even lower is the price of Twitter. Shares of the social network, which has made headlines this week following the announcement of a deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, were trading at $49.06.

Following the announcement of the deal valued at $44 billion, Twitter shares were up almost 6%, hovering around $51.84. One year to date, and unlike what happens to several of the big technology companies, the shares have risen 13.5%.

Since the announcement of the purchase of Musk, questions have multiplied about what the future of this digital platform, one of the most influential, will be when they are already in the hands of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

what happened at amazon

Amazon shares sank about 10% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company’s earnings announcement.

The giant reported the sharp drop in revenue from the same period last year, when it made a profit of $8.1 billion. It was also a big miss on the $4.4 billion profit that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast.

The company largely attributed this loss to losing $7.6 billion of its investment in electric carmaker Rivian. Rivian, a company in which Amazon led a $700 million investment in 2019, has seen its shares fall by more than 75% since its successful IPO in November 2021.