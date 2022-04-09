How much are tickets for Daddy Yankee’s farewell tour?

After announcing his retirement from music through a video that he uploaded to his official YouTube account, the singer Daddy Yankee will step on Mexican soil to say goodbye to his audience.

“Legendaddy” will be the name of the new album with which he will say goodbye after 32 years of experience and “The Last Return” will be the name of the goodbye tour.

On his tour of the country, Daddy Yankee will visit Guadalajara on November 26; Monterey on November 24; Mexico City on December 2 and opened two dates for Rosarito which will be on August 14 and 21.

According to the official ticket sales page Funticket.com, pre-sale of tickets for Monterrey and Guadalajara will begin on April 13. For the Monterrey baseball stadium, the most expensive ticket corresponds to the standing legends field ticket, whose cost It is 2 thousand 490 pesos.

While the cheapest ticket corresponds to the third central level with a cost of 490 pesos.

In Guadalajara, the highest price is in the box area with a cost of 2,890 pesos and the cheapest price is 790 pesos in the general court “B” standing.

It should be noted that the price for people with disabilities has a cost not exceeding one thousand pesos.

Unlike the cost of tickets to see Bad Bunny where prices ranged from 500 to 8 thousand pesos, the Puerto Rican singer will launch a more accessible tour for his fans.