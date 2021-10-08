How much can Bitcoin be worth? Absurd, here are the forecasts for the next few years

The development of Bitcoin, dating back over a decade, has completely changed the perception of alternative currencies: in 2009, in fact, a then unknown programmer, known as Satoshi Nakamoto completed the final version of Bitcoin, the first real one cryptocurrency. From the beginning, Bitcoin has had the main objective of providing an alternative unrelated to the control of central governments and banks, taking advantage of the complete anonymity of the platform during the transaction phase.

The term cryptocurrency is used to mean a type of electronic money based on peer to peer and on the decryption of data through connected nodes (computers), all managed by an accounting system, generally a blockchain.

Flexible value

As we have already observed, Bitcoin has “paid” several years of skepticism in terms of value, also by virtue of its “pioneering” nature, a status that it still retains in part even if in recent years cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin in the lead, have been have been decidedly more “accepted” even in the common imagination, despite the fact that their use is usually the subject of different currents of thought: there are those who consider BTC (the token) the currency of the future and those who consider them as an excessively unstable instrument and too tied to “shady” environments.

The last few years have been very important for Bitcoin: the ups and downs caused by Elon Musk who first invested large amounts on crypto and on Bitcoin in particular, and then changed his mind, thus causing a spike in value followed by a dizzying decline within a few weeks. This also highlighted the extreme instability and influence by external agents but the future for Bitcoin still looks positive.

How much can Bitcoin be worth? Here are the predictions

It is literally impossible to make a forecast even remotely accurate on possible values ​​that can be reached by cryptocurrency, but it is undeniable that Bitcoin will become an increasingly rooted and accepted reality in world economies, to the point that some countries have already chosen to adopt it as an official currency (as it has made El Salvador, in recent months).

Currently the valuation exceeds 54 thousand US dollars, some experts have already tried to hypothesize the value that it can reach in 4-5 years, which could reach 150 thousand-200 thousand dollars.