How much can Ethereum be worth? The answer is crazy

The world of cryptocurrencies is going through a decidedly complex phase and for many difficult to define precisely: the universe of digital currencies based on cryptography has now become part of an increasingly diversified audience of economic operations, now far from the ” niches ”compared to a decade ago.

This has led to the development of an extremely complex series of altcoin, ie the alternative cryptocurrencies to the “main” ones, Bitcoin in the lead: by many Ethereum does not “deserve” this definition as it is one of the most famous and used, but also one of the most ambitious ones.

What is Ethereum?

Developed in 2015, after the first “experiments” started in 2013, it is a decentralized platform based on a connection of computers (nodes) connected to the same network using smart contract, i.e. smart contracts, in detail it is an unencrypted set of data that uses currency Ether to “run” on the Ethereum system using peer to peer. Ethereum therefore represents only a network for the exchange of monetary value, a real system for running based contracts. These are totally safe and do not use any intermediaries.

Technologically it is “ahead” of other cryptocurrencies, since it uses the 2.0 blockchain system.

How much can it be worth? The answer is crazy

It found a real dimension starting from 2017, coinciding with the first major Bitcoin crisis: it subsequently enjoyed mixed fortunes but did not suffer a crisis comparable to that of other cryptocurrencies during 2020 and 2021. Currently Ethereum is rising, and a single Ether it is worth approximately US $ 4,413.00.

To date, it is a platform considered “stable” due to the nature of cryptocurrencies precisely because it represents a complex system, and technological development could actually make Ethereum even more interesting for 2022: the most optimists are definitely in favor of the idea that a single Ether may touch “peaks” of $ 5000-5500 per single token.