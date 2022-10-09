How much can you earn on TikTok? | ANSWERS

One of the best-known social networks in the world, TikTok, is not exempt from paying its content creators for the number of views and interactions that its social network can generate. That is why in this note we will tell you how much you can earn through the use of TikTok, depending on how it is used, in addition to other important information that you need to know about it.

HOW MUCH CAN YOU EARN ON TIKTOK

TikTok offers people to participate in the Creator Next program, which has a series of monetization mechanisms in TikTokwhich is generally not available in all countries of the world.

To use Creator Next you must be 18 years of age or older, have a minimum number of followers on TikTok (10,000 or 100,000, depending on which feature you access) and video views, have at least 3 posts in the last 30 days, and your account must not have any penalties.

The Creator Marketplace enables people to work together with brands and is also available in 24 countries and regions. In this way, the content creators of TikTok they can establish strategic business partners and monetize their videos.

Video Giveaways is a third option to generate earnings on TikTok. By activating this feature, viewers can react to a video by purchasing diamonds which are then exchanged for money. For this, you must have at least 100,000 followers, among other requirements already mentioned.

This option is allowed for the live option of TikTok that allows followers to react to the video of content creators. Thus, they obtain diamonds that can later be exchanged for money. It is important to remember that it is not available worldwide and that the number of followers you must have is at least 10,000.

Followers can also tip creators TikTok directly through your official profile. To do this, the social network has Stripe, an external payment system. Thus, you will be able to receive 100% of the economic ‘gift’, although the processing commission of the aforementioned supplier will apply.

Let us not forget that according to the Crehana platform, in TikTok you could get approximately $100 for every 10,000 people who follow you and that to access paid features, you must have at least 10,000 to 100,000 followers

WHAT IS TIK TOK

As far as is known, TikTok is a social network of Chinese origin to share short videos in vertical format. The platform is used to record a variety of situations, from genres such as dance, comedy, and education, etc., which can even be as long as 1 second, up to 10 minutes. Short videos don’t have a set playback time, so when they finish they start over again in an infinite loop.

TikTok It has been downloaded more than 130 million times in the United States and has reached 2 billion downloads worldwide, mobile research firm Sensor Tower revealed, excluding Android users in China.

In the United States, many celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Tony Hawk, started using the app in 2018; other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Will Smith and Justin Bieber also joined TikTok.

Among the most interesting data of this social network is that worldwide, 44% of users of TikTok are women, while 56% are men. According to demographic data, 43% of new users are from India. On the other hand, among these users of TikTok90% say they use the app daily.