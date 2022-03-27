How much cash can be brought in and out of Cuba starting today?

The Cuban government, through the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) agreed this week to extend the limit of cash, in Cuban pesos, that Cuban travelers can enter and take out in the country. According to the financial entity, the measure was taken to facilitate the payment of imported articles and merchandise at Customs.

The official information states that this update is precisely so that Cubans abroad can pay customs duties in their currency when some products enter and do not have to make the payment, in euros or another currency that does not circulate freely. official in the country.

The secretary of the Central Bank of Cuba, Marta Lussón Argüelles, assured at the Round Table that the 2019 export and import limit of just 2 thousand Cuban pesos, was extended to 5 thousand Cuban pesosstarting now.

The directive said that although these are measures of almost all countries to control the entry and exit of cash in a country at the border, due to money laundering and other types of criminal financing, the country has made this decision. Cuba said that the limits imposed are to protect the Cuban currency.

The Cuban authorities recalled that to pay for imports at Customs in Cuban pesos, there are Cadecas at the airport. He also pointed out that travelers who have magnetic cards in Cuban pesos will be able to withdraw cash at the ATMs inside the air terminal and pay their debt.

HOW MUCH CURRENCY CAN I WITHDRAW AND ENTER CUBA

The Central Bank of Cuba explained that there is a current resolution, which has an entry and exit limit of 5,000 in Freely Convertible Currency, that is, foreign currency, whether in US dollars, euros, pounds sterling, Mexican pesos, Canadian dollars, rubles, Swiss francs, etc.

From now on, the entry of foreign currency will be free, but only with the corresponding permission from the Central Bank of Cuba. In this case, the bank has up to seven days to respond to the request and the interested party must demonstrate the legality of the origin of those funds.

In addition, Cuban travelers to the island always have access to a form that is given to them on the plane itself, before landing, and there it is declared how much money is brought into the island, if it exceeds 5,000. The Cuban Bank adds that the export of foreign currency at the international level has a limit of 10 thousand.