How much could an iPhone 14 subscription cost?

The iPhone 14 would not only have a new design, but also a new way to enjoy it through subscription.

The iPhone 14 could arrive with many new features and among them a new form of acquisition could stand out. Until now, we could only buy an iPhone in a traditional way, either paying the full price or rationing the payment over several months. However, it is expected that Apple will soon launch a monthly subscription to its services that also includes an iPhoneAt least that’s what experts like Mark Gurman report.

In the same way that we subscribe to Apple Music for 9.99 euros per month or increase the size of the iCloud cloud for 0.99 euros per month, Apple could offer us an iPhone subscription for a monthly amount. As long as we pay, we can continue using the iPhonewhen we stop paying the iPhone it will return to Apple.

The software subscription has succeeded In recent years with platforms of all kinds, however, the same has not happened with hardware. Perhaps Apple will achieve it with this revolutionary idea, although for this it will have to have a worthwhile price.

An iPhone subscription? ok but how much will it cost

It is not easy to estimate a possible price for this iPhone 14 subscription, we can simply make calculations and try to find out the price that Apple could put. We do not know either if there will be different plans linked to other services, a kind of Apple One + iPhone with which to save a certain amount of money.

Taking Apple One as an example, joint plans can save us between 6 and 16 euros per month. So we figure if an iPhone joins the plan, we’ll be able to save even more.

To try to calculate how much Apple could charge for an iPhone subscription, we are going to take the price of the iPhone 13 as a reference, which everything indicates will be the same as that of the iPhone 14. The iPhone 13 starts at 909 euros and can be financed in the Apple Store up to 24 months without interest a fee of about 37 euros per month. After two years, the iPhone will be completely yours so you can do what you want with it.

In a subscription, the iPhone would not be yours after this time, you must continue paying if you want to continue using it. And that’s where Apple can make money, even lowering the fee it charges you for the iPhone subscription. Why, of course, the subscription fee must be less than the fee to buy the device in installments.

Let’s say Apple offers the iPhone 14 under subscription for 35 euros per month, once a year has passed you will have paid them 420 euros. After a year, if you continue to pay, Apple will exchange it for an iPhone 15, for which you will pay 420 euros again. After two years you will have paid a total of 840 euros for using two iPhone models, but if you still want one you’ll need to stay subscribed.

If you had bought the iPhone 14 you would have paid 909 euros instead of 840, but now you would have a device that you can continue to use for a long time, the renewal period of the iPhone exceeds 3 years for most users. Therefore, for Apple you stop being so profitable.

A large majority of users will “be tied” to that subscription for a long time, so even if you always have the latest iPhone model, Apple makes sure that you will be paying it a good amount of money every month. In addition, the devices are yours so when you return them you can sell them as refurbished or recycle their parts.

Bearing this in mind, prices for an iPhone 14 subscription could be as follows, similar to what Mark Gurman said recently. That yes, they are only mere speculations.

iPhone 14 : about 35 euros per month.

: about 35 euros per month. iPhone 14Max : about 40 euros per month.

: about 40 euros per month. iPhone 14 Pro : about 50 euros per month.

: about 50 euros per month. iPhone 14 ProMax: about 55 euros per month.

The little difference between the models could also make many users opt for a more expensive model, it is not the same to pay 100 or 200 euros more at once than just 5 or 10 euros more per month. In addition, it is more than likely that these subscription iPhones are protected with AppleCare + and that they are part of a package of services such as Apple One.

The cheapest Apple One pack costs 14.95 euros per month, it is not surprising that Apple offered a course “Apple One+” that includes this subscription and an iPhone 14 for 45 euros per month. The possibilities of Apple in this sense are enormous, being able to even offer several iPhone models in the Apple One family plans.

iPhone 14: design, specifications and price that we think we know

Finding a suitable price, this Apple iPhone subscription plan can be really interesting on many occasions. It is something that works in many other aspects of life, such as renting a house or renting a car. So we could also work with the iPhone.

