how much could it be worth in ten years? Here is the answer

Bitcoin is undoubtedly the “reference” cryptocurrency, not only the first to be considered with this nomenclature but also the one that has defined (and continues to do so) all the typical traits of every electronic currency based on cryptography: developed in 2009 by an anonymous programmer who has since signed himself under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin has in fact totally revolutionized the idea of ​​electronic payments unrelated to the control of a central government, characteristics that are peculiar to every cryptocurrency born later.

The value of Bitcoin

The whole category has found increasing popularity especially in recent years where every crypto has received increasing attention: from simple currencies for enthusiasts, Bitcoin and the like have found increasing consensus even from ordinary citizens, to the point that today more and more savers decide to invest sums in cryptocurrencies.

The value of each BTC, i.e. i token real Bitcoin reached interesting values ​​only several years after the first cryptocurrency entered the market, as we have already observed, but what will the value be in ten years?

How much could it be worth in ten years?

It is always difficult to make this type of forecast, especially in the light of countless eventualities that could arise over time. In fact, to date Bitcoin has returned to average high values ​​(over 40 thousand euros per single BTC) even if 2021 still highlighted a certain flexible trend also due to more or less external agents, such as the one caused by Elon Musk who brought the main crypto to touch its record value (almost 65 thousand dollars), as soon as the tycoon announced his support for BTC and then changed his mind (for reasons also related to the environmental aspect), causing a decline that caused the value at the beginning of the year.

Some countries such as El Salvador and Paraguay were the first to adopt Bitcoin as their official currency but it is still early to declare whether these events will have a positive or negative influence on Bitcoin.

Several studies have calculated a total regularization of Bitcoin in economies over a decade and therefore an increase in value up to hundreds of thousands of US dollars, while others are more prudent and estimate a value of 75 thousand-100 thousand dollars in 2031 for a single BTC. .