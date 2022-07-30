How much daily sugar is recommended for a healthy diet?

It often seems like we can’t read the news for a minute or two without seeing a study (or an ad) about dangers of sugar. According to many experts, sugar is the only that most people need eat lessbut there is debate about how long we should go sugar-free or whether skipping sugar means avoiding fruit and dairy, as well as candy and soda.

It bears repeating that not all sugar is so bad as many influencers from the healthy world want to make believe that it is, and seeking to remove it abruptly, can be counterproductive. However, it is important to note the amount you get from sugar in a day.

Over time, the consumption of sugar in high amounts is related to some serious health problems, such as increased risk of diabetes and potentially chronic inflammation in your body. In the short term, of course, they could increase energy levels and then cause a fall important later (and increased anxiety in some). In fact, the authors of one study state that “consuming sugar produces similar effect that of cocaine, modifying the subject’s attitude, possibly through his ability to induce pleasure and a feeling of reward, which leads to a search for more sugar or similar products”.

How much sugar can you eat a day?

The amount it will depend of the kind. Generally speaking, there are two types of sugars:

natural sugarsfound naturally in fruits and other foods

added sugarwhich are refined sugars found in many processed foods

Technically, it also includes the sugars we add to a food from natural sources, such as adding honey instead of sugar coffee still counts as added sugar. Added sugars, some experts say, are those that people have more risk to consume

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines from the United States Department of Health and Human Services state that up to 10% of daily calorie intake can come from added sugars. Still, this document does not take into account natural sugars.

For example, let’s say you consume 2,000 calories a day. Based on these guidelines, you could consume about 50 grams of added sugar, or about 12 teaspoons. Instead, there are specialists who recommend limit added sugars to 25 grams per day, or six teaspoons.

But what about natural sugars?

Unlike added sugars, there are no established guidelines on the amount of sugar present naturally in many foods, which can be consumed. It’s very easy to get obsessed with this and feel really confused and overwhelmed.

For most healthy peopleYou don’t need to pay too much attention to how much natural sugar you’re eating if it comes from whole food sources. However, people with diabetes or other health conditions need to be more aware of their intake of any source of sugar and should work with their doctor towork out a good nutritional plan tailored to your needs.

Foods with sugars present, such as Fruitare often foods that also contain fiber, vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients that help balance the impact of sugar on the body. They are even better when combined with protein or fat sources to even things out even more. When we eat a balance of different macronutrients, we help promote a stable blood sugar level, because we are having a slower breakdown of those naturally present sugars. With slower digestion, you can avoid better shocks and mood swings and keep you satiated longer.

Some fruits are better than others to be eaten at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you still thinking about what all this translates into? Imagine your lunch or dinner plate. You should fill half the plate with vegetablesa quarter with the protein you choose and the last quarter can be eaten with natural sugars.

How to reduce added sugars

Although sugar is present in countless foodsreduce to the 25 gram recommendation does not have why be overwhelming, and there’s no need count the grams meticulously. You must first clarify your relationship with added sugar. Knowing where it comes from will help you discover which approach it will work for you when you are trying to reduce your sugar intake. Instead of doing it all at once, it is better to do small adjustments in your lifestyle to reduce their consumption, such as opting for plain yogurt and not be tempted to grab sugary sauces and condiments from supermarket shelves.

It’s also a good idea to read labels and see how much sugar is in a serving of the food you’re buying (and how much of that is added sugar). With a little care and moderation, you can still enjoy sweet treats without having to rely too much on added sugar.





