How much did actress Margot Robbie charge to become ‘Barbie’

July 27, 2022, 1:01 PM

Although the whole world already knows her for her role as harley quinn in the movies of the DC Extended Universe, it is the last work of the actress margot robbie the most awaited, because it will transform it into a Flesh and bone barbie.

Although the romantic comedy Barbie will premiere in June 2023, is already causing quite a bit of expectation with the leak of curiosities and some of the scenes in which Robbie is seen as the famous Mattel doll already Ryan Gosling In the role of Ken.

But the data on the film that had the most impact is the amount that the 32-year-old actress will receive for her participation. According to a ranking published by the American magazine Variety, Robbie became the highest paid actress in Hollywood thanks to Barbie when charging $12.5 million.

In the list of the highest paid actors, dBehind Robbie are other women like Millie Bobby Brownwho received $10 million for his participation in Enola Holmes 2; Y Emily Blunt, who received $4 million for Oppenheimer.

However, ahead of the human Barbie there are 15 boys. The ranking is headed Tom Cruise, that won $100 million by Top Gun: Maverick; Will Smith, $35 million by emancipation; Y Leonardo Dicaprio, who pocketed $30 million by The Flower Moon Killers. Not on the list is Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, who earned the same amount as Margot Robbie for the film: $12.5 million.

