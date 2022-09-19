How much did Brad Pitt spend on his most expensive car?

Brad Pitt’s life undoubtedly has many luxuries, and cars seem to be one of those. Find out how much his most expensive car is worth!

After a few more low-profile roles, Brad Pitt He was once again the center of the scene after his role in the movie Tren Bala, in which he shared the spotlight with Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock among other great actors. In turn, his role as producer in the film Rubia forced him to appear at the Venice International Film Festival and surprised with the car in which he appeared.

However, the vehicle that took him to the red carpet of the Festival is far from the most luxurious or expensive in which he has traveled. It is that, as we have told before in Tork, Brad Pitt he has a great fondness for speed, which led him to have an extensive collection of sports cars and others not so much.

Within that are a couple of Chevrolets, a BMW and even a Tesla, but none of them rank top in value. It is that the podium has him Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Editiona supercar that has become known for its appearances in the James Bond saga, being the favorite vehicle of the Agent 007 and now the most expensive Brad Pitt has in his possession.

The English sports car was a gift from Angelina Jolie after the actress overcame a complicated operation and Pitt showed his love by staying by her side throughout the process. This sports car has a 6.0 L V12 engine that produces 568 horsepower, which allows it to reach 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, which also allows it to be among the fastest cars today, so it is not It has a lot to envy the Italian sports cars.

And then, how much did they have to spend to add this sports car to their garage? The Aston Martin would have cost about 300 thousand dollars and it is worth every penny, because in addition to the excellent speeds it achieves, it also provides a truly enviable level of comfort. Will it be surpassed by any other sports car?