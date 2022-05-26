How much did Christian Nodal pay to remove Belinda’s tattoos?

The tattoo artist Christian Nodal revealed details about how he removed the last tattoo that the Mexican singer had in honor of Belindahis former partner.

Some days ago, Nodal generated controversy by sharing screenshots of private conversations with Belinda and criticize her former mother-in-law, accusing her of living at the expense of her daughter.

Nodal He also recently shared a photograph in which you can see that he no longer has any tattoo In honor to Belinda and the tattooist came out to give details about the procedure to cover the tattoos.

The last tattoo that erased Nodal was the one from the word ‘Utopía’, which is the name of the singer’s album that includes several hits.

These types of procedures are usually very expensive depending on the tattoo artist, although surely for the Mexican singer paying for something of this type does not mean much. However, the tattoo artist provided some details about how much he paid Nodal.

According to Christian Araya, the Costa Rican tattoo artist, he had no idea what the tattoos meant. tattoos. “I honestly realized today how much it meant that he got this tattoo,” she confessed.

In addition, he highlighted that Nodal He asked him to make a cherry blossom on his forehead to cover it and he also wanted the tattoo artist’s daughter to make one on his hand, so he talked to him to ask for it.

The tattoo artist also commented that he did not want to charge him for doing the tattoobecause it means very good publicity for your business, but Nodal He ended up giving him several bills as a tip.