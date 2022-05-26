Entertainment

How much did Christian Nodal pay to remove Belinda’s tattoos?

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

The tattoo artist Christian Nodal revealed details about how he removed the last tattoo that the Mexican singer had in honor of Belindahis former partner.

Some days ago, Nodal generated controversy by sharing screenshots of private conversations with Belinda and criticize her former mother-in-law, accusing her of living at the expense of her daughter.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Natti Natasha: Raphy Pina’s sentence leaves the singer in a sea of ​​tears

3 mins ago

This fanart imagines Scarlett Johansson as Android n. 18… and it convinces us!

5 mins ago

Maluma gives away bottles of water at a concert in Monterrey and is thrown in networks

14 mins ago

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows what her greatest talent is in this video

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button