How much did Cruz Azul pay for each goal from Bryan Angulo with the light blue shirt?

Although they were reluctant from the beginning, Cruz Azul agreed to let Bryan Angulo go in one of the most demanding stretches of the season. In the end, all possible options were considered, but keeping a footballer against his will and only months before his contract ended, were the compelling arguments for the ‘Cuco’ to close his cycle as a cement worker this Thursday.

Already with the suitcases packed, come the analysis of one of the most bombastic signings of Ricardo Pelaez when he worked as a manager at La Noria. In that year 2019, and with Pedro Caixinha at the team controls, the good ‘Richie’ paid 7.5 million dollars to Ecuador’s Emelec for 80% of the player’s pass.

Three years later, and with a transfer to Xolos from Tijuana in the middle, the numbers of Angulo with Cruz Azul do not correspond to the strong investment that was made at that time. After debuting with the light blue shirt in the opening of the 2019/20 campaign, he went on loan to the border to acclimatize to Liga MX soccer.

He returned in Clausura 2021 and scored two goals in the regular tournament; in the Liguilla of that same semester he scored one more to close the campaign with three goals on the counter. The 2021 Apertura was his best scoring championship by drilling the nets four times. Also added is the goal he scored this semester plus the other four he scored in Concachampions.

What expensive goals!

In total, Cuco celebrated 12 goals with the Cruz Azul shirt. And if we pull out the calculator and divide that number by the total amount of your pass, the result is chilling: 625 thousand dollars is the value of each of those goals by Bryan Angulo during his time as a player of La Maquina.

