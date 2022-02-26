How much did Dakota Johnson earn for ’50 Shades of Grey’?

’50 shades of Grey: Jamie Dornan speaks for the first time about the bad reviews that the saga had.

The success of ’50 shades of gray’ has been unquestionable (regardless of the quality of the film). Released in 2015 and starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, the film exceeded all expectations by grossing $250 million at the box office. Some good figures that collide (and quite a lot) with the salary that the protagonist earned for her role as Anastasia Steele.

The film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson caused a real furor, and after that first film came two more. Although she had starred in other movies (we saw her in ‘The Social Network’), it was her role in ’50 Shades of Grey’ that made Dakota Johnson world famous. At least, she can say that the tape was her springboard to Hollywood, because she didn’t make a lot of money…

Are you ready to find out how much Dakota earned? $250,000. Let’s see, for ordinary mortals it is clear that it is a paste, but in the film industry they usually handle much higher figures. To give you an idea, Jennifer Lawrence pocketed 25 million dollars for her role in ‘Don’t look up’.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson at the Telluride Film Festival. Getty Images

In case you were wondering, her partner Jamie Dornan, whom she met up with recently, fared no better and took exactly the same sum as her. We assume that the fact of not being well known at the time would have something to do with her low salary.

Fortunately, Dakota knew how to negotiate. Given the success of the first film, the actress asked to receive a higher salary in the next two. We don’t know the exact figure, but in ‘Celebrity Net Worth’ they estimate that it was seven figures.

Although her initial salary was not very high, today Dakota is lined, because in 2021 she reached a net worth of 14 million dollars.

