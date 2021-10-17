How much did Denzel Washington earn with Attack on Power?

Power attack was a great success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The film was first released in theaters in 1998 under the title of The Siege and was directed by the director Edward Zwick. The protagonist of this action thriller is Denzel Washington, internationally renowned actor, known for many films in which he took part. Precisely because of the fame of the film and the work done in his career, many have wondered how much money he received for his role as protagonist. Here’s what we know about it!

Power attack: plot of the film by Edward Zwick

The story revolves around the figure of Anthony Hubbart (Denzel Washington), a New York FBI agent who works alongside his friend and colleague Frank Haddad (Tony Shalhoub). The film can be defined as a real thriller, in which the protagonist investigates a mysterious phone call in the middle of a simulated terrorist attack, in which the release of the Arab sheikh is ordered. Ahmed Bin Talal, head of an organization of Islamic fundamentalists.

During these investigations, the agent comes across the figure of Elsie Kraft (Annette Bening), who first returns as a suspect, and then becomes theirs ally in the resolution of investigations. Like any self-respecting film of this genre, there is no shortage of twists, but also of enemies difficult enough to get out of the way. This role is found in the figure of William Deveraux, the power-hungry army chief played by Bruce Willis, who won a Razzie Award for this play, for Worst Lead Actor. Among the other performers of the film we also include several well-known faces, as Sami Bouajila, as Samir Nazhde, and Mike Valley, who plays FBI agent Mike Johanssen.

How much he collected Power attack at the box office?

The film Power attack it was definitely a hit at the box office in 1998. In fact, we know very well that at the release the film managed to get well 116 million dollars at the international box office. In a personal ranking by Denzel Washington of his highest-earning films, we see Attack on Power placing them in 19th place.

Denzel Washington’s earnings for his performance

There is also information regarding the actor’s own income for the role of Anthony Hubbart, the FBI agent. In this sense, in fact, we know that of the 116 million taken at the box office, well 12 million went into the pockets of the actor born in 1954. We know, however, that over time the actor has increasingly raised the bar of his wallet, currently earning about 60 million dollars a year.

